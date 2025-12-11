5 Takeaways From Georgia Tech's First 10 Games Of The 2025-2026 Season

To start the season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets had some buzz that they could be a surprise team in the ACC, due to the roster retooling of a solid transfer class, the dynamic back and front court duo of Akai Fleming and Mohamed Sylla. Though Georgia Tech hasn't exactly lit the college basketball world on fire, this team continues to show flashes of its capability. Here are some of the biggest takeaways after 10 games in the season.

1. Kowacie Reeves (Mr. Consistent)

The redshirt senior, Kowacie Reeves, has been the most consistent Yellow Jacket to this point, scoring 12 points or more in 8 games this season; he is averaging 14.8 points, shooting 40.7 percent from three. At home versus Mississippi State, Reeves had his best game, scoring 23 points, doing what he does best, shooting the basketball from range, knocking down 7-14 from behind the arc. Though the Jackets shot a season-worst 32 percent from the floor, Reeves continued to be the most consistent offensive threat for Damon Stoudamire. Scoring 23 points in the second consecutive win over Monmouth, Reeves shot his season's best (7-10) FG. Not only getting it done offensively, but getting it done on the defensive end, Reeves contributes at a high level on the defensive side of the ball, averaging .8 blocks and a team high 1.7 steals per game.

Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) shoots against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2. Who Knew The Freshmen Would Be This Impactful?

If you've been keen on the top freshman rankings, you've seen Mohamed Sylla and Akai Fleming on those lists. Together, the two average over 22 minutes per game, and both have scored in double figures on both occasions.

Sylla has been a starter for the Yellow Jackets since the start of the season, coming in as the no.17 overall player in the 2025 class; living up to the top billing, he's recorded five double-doubles in 10 games. The 6-foot-10 Senegal native is a difference maker for this team, being a force on the offensive glass with 23 to date.

Fleming, a name that was known as well, signing with Georgia Tech after a year at Overtime Elite. Dealing with a similar to college atmosphere at Overtime, Fleming found himself receiving starting minutes in the second game of the season against Bryant playing 21 minutes. From that point on the Marietta native has been a staple in the rotation doing some of everything for Coach Stoudamrie, averaging 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game.

My top freshman in college basketball. Week 3. pic.twitter.com/TukN3qNFYp — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) November 24, 2025

3. Cold Start For Kam Craft

By now, it's no secret that the Miami (OH) transfer has crawled out of the starting blocks this season, only making 36 percent of his shot attempts.

Could it be the change of scenery?

Very likely, shooting the basketball consistently comes down to how comfortable a player is. Though Cam has struggled early, he scored 17 points on the road in Athens, knocking down 71.4 percent of his shots from behind the arc. Expect Craft to be this year's Duncan Powell, regarding his second-half production.

4. What does Lamar Washington's 23 points vs Monmouth mean?

Similar to fellow transfer guard Craft, Washington's recent success against Monmouth means he's getting comfortable in the offense. Consistency will be the biggest thing to watch for him, but if the senior guard continues to be productive, he'll force opposing defenses to rotate a post player his way to slow the game down.

Last season, Washington was selected to the West Coast Conference All-Conference second team. In the same season, he broke Pacific's single-season assist record, averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 assists. Therefore, this team will go as far as its guard play takes them.

Lamar looking good in the White & Gold#StingEm🐝 pic.twitter.com/6BIDPm2Aow — Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) December 6, 2025

5. Is the offense good or bad?

Georgia Tech is currently averaging 72.4 points, ranked 292nd best in college basketball, only 14 points shy of being ranked inside the top 50 scoring schools.

After reviewing the film and numbers, Georgia Tech is averaging fewer than 15 transition points per game, a striking figure for a roster with the talent to be one of the ACC’s most versatile teams.

However, the offense itself isn’t the issue. Georgia Tech has shown it can score effectively in the paint and create second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass against any opponent. Still, there’s untapped potential. This group has the pieces to evolve from a tough matchup into a genuinely strong team. As the chemistry continues to build, it’ll be interesting to see how Coach Stoudamire steers their growth.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: