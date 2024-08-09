2024 NFL Preseason: Which Former Yellow Jackets are taking the field tonight?
While Georgia Tech's season gets underway in two weeks in Dublin, Ireland vs Florida State, some former Yellow Jackets are getting their seasons underway tonight as the NFL preseason continues. There are matchups tonight between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Philadelphia Eagles face the Baltimore Ravens.
Here is who is playing tonight.
Houston Texans- G, Shaq Mason
Mason was a huge additon last season and helped turn around what had been a poor offensive line in Houston. He helped quarterback CJ Stroud have one of the best rookie seasons of all time and is a great veteran to have on the team. I don't know if he will play much in the preseason though as Houston will want to keep him fresh.
Mason was one of the best offensive linemen in the ACC and the country when he was with the Yellow Jackets under former head coach Paul Johnson. Mason played 11 games as a true freshman in 2011. From 2012 to 2014, he started in 39 of the Yellow Jackets' 41 games, including every game as a junior and senior. Mason was first-team All-ACC in 2013 and 2014 as well as first-team All-American in 2014.
Miami Dolphins- WR, Kyric McGowan
McGowan is fighting for a roster spot with Miami and he will hope to make an impression tonight vs the Falcons.
McGowan is not the biggest receiver at 5-11 200 LBS, but he is a precise route runner and quick in space. He spent the first few seasons of his college career playing for Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern. During his time with the Wildcats, McGowan amassed 66 catches for 773 yards and two touchdowns. He then transferred to Georgia Tech, where he would have a career season
In 2021, McGowan had 37 catches for 467 yards and seven touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.
Philadelphia Eagles- WR, E.J. Jenkins
Jenkins is another former GT star that is on the roster bubble this August. He will look to have a strong first game tonight when the Eagles take on the Ravens.
Jenkins caught 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns while averaging over 18 yards per catch during his lone season at Georgia Tech. His best game that season perhaps was against Florida State, when he hauled in three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.