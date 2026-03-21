The Seahawks are exercising the fifth-year contract options for star wide receiver Jaxon Smith -Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, multiple outlets reported Friday evening.

The @Seahawks have exercised the 5th Year Options for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) March 21, 2026

The 24-year-old Smith-Njigba is the Seahawks' top receiving threat, and finished the 2025 regular season with a league-leading 1,793 yards and 119 catches (fourth-most in the league), plus ten touchdowns. He also won Offensive Player of the Year honors. Witherspoon, meanwhile, wrapped his most recent campaign with 72 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery.

The fifth-year option keeps both championship players in Seattle through the 2027 season, though they are already eligible for contract extensions (and likely large ones, at that).

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Speaking to the media back in February, JSN confidently stated that he would like to reset the market at his position when the time for a new deal arrives.

"I'm not really too pressed right now to get it done. I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it's going to be a great deal," he said. "I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position, just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all. And I think that's worth a lot, lot more."

Still, "I would play this game for free," he added. "I love this game so much, but you don't have to. I'm learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day."

The highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL is currently Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who topped the market in terms of AOV when he signed a four-year, $161 million extension in March 2025. After him is Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Smith-Njigba will enter the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2026, when he'll earn a base salary of $2.7M. He's slated to earn $23.8M in 2027. Witherspoon, also entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, will earn $1.15M next season, plus $21.2M in 2027, per Sportrac.

So although it's not a long-term extension yet for either player, Friday's news set the stage for such a development to come to fruition down the line. Never fear, Seahawks fans.

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