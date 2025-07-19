2025 Georgia Tech Football Position Breakdown: Defensive Line
With ACC media days almost here, the season is starting to come into focus, and this season has the makings to be a special one on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Shifting out focus to the defensive side of the ball, there might not be a positon under the microscope for Georgia Tech than the defensive line. Georgia Tech struggled to consistently rush the passer last season and their top edge rusher Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech. The Yellow Jackets improved when it came to run defense, but they also lost depth in the interior of the line. Can a host of new transfers and incoming freshmen give new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon what he needs at the position?
Let's breakdown the Georgia Tech defensive line.
Who is Back?
The only starter from a year ago that is back on the defensive line is defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, but that is a good place to start.
In his first season as a Yellow Jacket, van den Berg earned second-team all-ACC honors as a junior in 2024. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound gap-filler played a major role in Tech finishing in the top 30 nationally in rushing defense (122.2 ypg allowed). He finished the season with 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries from his defensive tackle position. His two fumble recoveries tied for 19th nationally, and he made one of the Jackets’ biggest defensive plays of the season when he recovered a fumble by eventual No. 1 NFL Draft pick Cam Ward with 1:36 in the game to all but seal Tech’s 28-23 win over previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Miami (Fla.).
Jason Moore is another player returning for the Yellow Jackets and is actually the highest-graded returning player from the defense, though he played far fewer snaps than van den Berg. Moore finished with a 76.3 grade in 101 snaps and recorded six tackles this past season. He will have a chance at being a part of the rotation this season.
The other players that are back from last season are Shymeik Jones, Landen Marshall, Jordan Boyd, and Amontrae Bradford, all young players who have not made much of an impact just yet, but the Yellow Jackets need someone in this group to take a step up.
Boyd rarely saw the field in 2024 with so many upperclassmen and seniors returning for their final year. He has a lot of upside and will be a big part of the Yellow Jackets defensive front moving forward. He finished with six tackles this past season. In high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 8 player in South Carolina according to Rivals.
Bradford was another young player who was behind a heavy rotation. His recruitment was one of the biggest stories in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Yellow Jackets flipped him from Colorado and convinced Bradford to stay home and be a part of something special. He certainly has a lot of upside and can be a difference-maker for Georgia Tech. Will he take a step forward in 2025? He certainly looks the part of a potential NFL defensive lineman at 6'5 250 LBS.
Who are the Newcomers?
Georgia Tech brought in UTSA's Ronald Triplette, Mercer's Brayden Manley, and Clemson's AJ Hoffler from the transfer portal to help on the edges. In terms of high school recruits, Georgia Tech is bringing in Grayson EDGE Andre Fuller, who won a state championship this season with powerhouse Grayson. Fuller finished with 76 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. The Yellow Jackets also added Spruce Creek Derry Norris, who is listed as a defensive lineman but could play some defensive end for Georgia Tech this year. Norris finished with 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Norris is another player with high-end potential and could find himself in the rotation early at Georgia Tech.
Triplette comes over from UTSA and is coming off a career year with the Roadrunners.
He finished with 23 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. One of his best games this season came against Tulsa where he finished with four tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble wreaking havoc on defense. In his four seasons with the Roadrunners, he finished with 57 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
Manley probably has the most upside of any player coming into this class. He had a great year with the Bears in 2024. Manley finished with 38 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. He was named South Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NCAA Division 1 FCS second-team all-American as a sophomore. He has the potential to be an instant impact player for the Yellow Jackets and his versatile pass-rushing skillset.
Hoffler is one of many players the Yellow Jackets convinced to come back home and play for the Yellow Jackets. Hoffler starred at Woodward Academy and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He finished his career at Clemson with 15 tackles and a pass deflection. He was behind a talented defensive line group at Clemson that included Stephiylan Green and Peter Woods. He now comes back home and will have a chance to play and potentially see the field more for the Yellow Jackets.
What about along the interior?
Georgia Tech landed UCF transfer Matthew Alexander from the portal and brought in four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett, three-star defensive tackle Blake Belin are coming in from the high school ranks. They also brought back Akelo Stone from Ole Miss. Stone originally started his career with the Yellow Jackets.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately.
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down the return of Stone to the program:
"Stone started his career with the Yellow Jackets, playing three years with Georgia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He saw his production rise rapidly with the Rebels, posting career years.
In 2024, He finished with 14 tackles for the Rebels, 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. He had a breakout year in 2023, finishing with 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection. He played a total of 286 snaps in his career with Ole Miss.
According to 247Sports, he is ranked as a four-star transfer prospect, the No. 17 DL, and the No. 115 player overall.
Stone will add a much needed veteran piece to the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets, who look to bolster their front. The Yellow Jackets have impressive players in Matthew Alexander and Jordan van den Berg, and now get a run stopper and someone who can clog up running lanes and space in the middle."
Summary
Having van den Berg back is huge for Georgia Tech, but there are plenty of questions for this group, especially at the edge positions. I feel confident in Stone, Alexander, Moore, and at least one of the young guys stepping up and forming a solid interior rotation at worst, but there is a lot to prove when it comes to the ends and the pass rush? Which transfers can step up? Are the young guys ready? The answers to these questions might be the difference between Georgia Tech competing for an ACC title or not.