Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Alabama Transfer Edge Noah Carter

The Georgia Tech to Alabam pipeline continues.

After landing WR/CB Jaylen Mbakwe and OL Joseph Ionata, the Yellow Jackets have gotten the commitment for former Crimson Tide Edge Noah Carter. Carter spent two seasons at Alabama and now will look to help revamp the Yellow Jackets defense.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer EDGE Noah Carter has Committed to Georgia Tech, he tells @On3sports



The 6’4 240 EDGE will have 3 years of eligibility left



For his career at Alabama, Carter (6'4, 243 LBS) totaled 10 tackles. He finished this year with a PFF grade of 70.5 in 88 snaps, including an 83.0 tackling grade, which is pretty solid.

According to 247Sports, Carter is the No. 65 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 11 edge in the portal. As a high school recruit out of Centennial High School in Peoria, AZ, 247Sports ranked Carter as the No. 82 player in the country, the No. 8 edge, and the No. 3 player in the state of Arizona.

Here was his scouting report coming out of high school, courtesy of 247Sports analyst Blair Angulo:

"Uber athletic edge rusher with two-way production. Multi faceted defender with ability to move well laterally. Shows terrific bend and explosiveness in pursuit. Thrives in stand-up role where he can crossover blockers. Uses his quickness to the outside to put immediate pressure on offensive tackles. Displays the ability to get slip through creases to keep charging forward. A long strider with fluid movements who can cover a ton of ground. Considerable room to fill out physically and add strength. Could continue to refine his pass-rush technique, particularly with his hand usage. A high-upside prospect with potential to immediately impact at the elite Power Five level and draw Day 2 NFL Draft buzz."

Georgia Tech was an above average team at getting to the quarterback, with their six sack performance against Pittsburgh doing a lot of heavy lifting. They are set to return veteran players like Brayden Manley and A.J. Hoffler while hoping young guys like Andre Fuller Jr, Christian Garrett, Amontrae Bradford, and Jordan Boyd take significant steps forward.

New Look Front Seven

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has been busy adding new players to the front seven of their defense and that was before their reported hire of Jason Semore to be the new defensive coordinator.

One of the positions that Georgia Tech has been looking to upgrade during portal season is the defensive line and they have brought in three experienced transfers in the past week.

The latest addition to the Georgia Tech defensive line is Colorado transfer Tawfiq Thomas. Thomas was only able to play in four games last season before suffering an injury, but he was having a solid season for the Buffaloes before he went down for the year.

In the four games that he played, Thomas (6'4 300 LBS) totaled 12 tackles. On PFF, Thomas finished with a very solid 81.4 overall grade, including a 74,7 grade in run defense and an 81.2 overall pass rushing grade. During the 2024 season, Thomas totaled 18 tackles and one sack. Per PFF, Thomas finished with a 55.5 overall grade in 233 snaps. He is originally a Louisville transfer.

Georgia Tech is losing standout DT Jordan van den Berg, along with some other veteran pieces up front and the Yellow Jackets also needed to upgrade the talent at this spot. Thomas is going to be one piece of the puzzle, but UConn transfer Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Rutgers transfer Jordan Walker are going to try and make the Yellow Jackets more formidable on that side of the ball.

