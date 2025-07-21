2025 Georgia Tech Football Position Breakdown: Linebacker
With ACC media days almost here, the season is starting to come into focus, and this season has the makings to be a special one on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Georgia Tech is bringing back most of their snaps from last year's linebacking group and adding in a pair of transfers to give them a pretty deep room. Last season, Kyle Efford enjoyed a breakout season, but also had to deal with some nagging injuries that limited him during the season. If healthy, he is an All-ACC caliber level linebacker. What about the rest of the room?
Let's preview the Georgia Tech linebacker room.
Who is Returning?
Georgia Tech's leading returning tackler from a season ago is back. Kyle Efford emerged as the leader of the defense, finishing with 64 tackles and three sacks. If Efford can stay healthy, an All-ACC type of season is possible. Efford finished the year with a 66.5 grade in 435 snaps on PFF (Pro Football Focus).
E.J. Lightsey returns and he started to play well towards the end of the season. He should be a factor this year if healthy. He finished the season with 23 tackles and one interception and PFF gave him a 67.5 grade in 191 snaps.
Tah'j Butler was only a true freshman last season, but he flashed his potential when he got playing time. Butler ended up playing 191 snaps per PFF and finished with a 65.1 grade, totaling 25 tackles on the season. Is a big sophomore leap in store for Butler? At the very least he provides critical depth and Georgia Tech loves to rotate their linebackers on defense.
Jackson Hamilton transferred in from Louisville last offseason and played 296 snaps for the Yellow Jackets. He finished the year with 26 tackles and a 53.4 grade on PFF. I don't think Hamilton will start, but he provides crucial depth in case of injury.
While PFF grades are not always correct, they do show that this group has a ton of room where they can get better. Efford will continue to lead this group while the other three guys will all compete for snaps.
Who are the Newcomers?
Georgia Tech did not add any linebackers from the high school ranks, but did bring in two players from the transfer portal.
Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech) and Melvin Jordan (Oregon State) are going to be vying for playing time this season and bringing depth to the position, giving the Yellow Jackets six players who they will be depending on. Spaulding was one of the top defensive players on the Tennessee Tech defense a season ago. He finished the season with 66 tackles and three sacks a season ago. Pro Football Focus gave Spaulding a solid 76.1 grade a season a year ago in 623 snaps and he graded out as a solid player in all aspects of the defense. He will compete for playing time and provide depth for the Yellow Jackets on defense.
In 2024, Jordan finished with 45 tackles, including 21 solo. His most impressive game came against UNLV, where he tallied seven tackles. He was the highest-rated Beavers defender per Pro Football Focus. At Oregon State, he appeared in 26 games and registered 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Beavers.
Summary
This group has plenty of experience and has six guys that can play snaps in a game, which is something this staff has been striving for. You want to have depth and plenty of guys that can rotate in and give guys breathers. Is this group good enough to get them to the ACC Championship? That remains to be seen, but I like the experience and the fact that this group still has room to grow.