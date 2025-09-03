2027 RB Jayden Johnson Will Be In Attendance On Game Day This Saturday
Class of 2027 running back, Jayden Johnson, will be present this Saturday's game (Georgia Tech vs Gardner-Webb) for a game-day visit. This will be the first time the Stephenson High School running back will be in attendance for a game-day visit.
Johnson has yet to be offered by Georgia Tech, but has been a frequent visitor on campus. He's been on campus on four times since his first visit in the winter of 2023. Currently Johnson only has one offer from FIU, they extended the offer to the 5'10 running back on January,30.
Player Profile
Standing at 5'10, weighing 190 pounds Johsnon is making a name for himself as one of the top runningbacks in Georgia for the class of 2027. His ability to be patient in the hole makes him hard to for defensive tackles to get a hold of and once he hits the crease he has the quick twitch ability to make defenders miss.
Being someone who's very keen on details, especially towards the running back position, he noticed that all elite running backs have breakaway speed, and Jayden says that he took track very seriously last spring, so no one would be able to catch him.
During last year's track season, Johnson stated this about his strenuous work routine to fine-tune his technique. " We practice Monday through Saturday, never miss a day, taking track very seriously this year. I'm focusing on nobody catching me, nobody, he said.
Last season as a sophomore in a two back system, Johnson ran for 1,369 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry; he rushed for 100 plays yards in seven games last season. Jayden is also a capable playmaker catching the ball out of the back field. During his sophomore campaign he caught five passes for 99 yards with a lone touchdown.
Currently, Johnson is not rated on any major recruiting platforms, yet the junior running back has seen varsity action since he was a freshman. During his freshman season, he saw action in seven games, carrying the football 27 times, averaging 8.7 yards per carry in addition to 2 touchdowns.
After have the opportunity to see the young ball carrier in person for his week one performance agaisnt Benjamin E. Mays, I was first blown away to see how well conditioned he was to rush for 258 yards and still seem to get better and better after every touch.
What style of runner is Jayden Johnson?
If I had to label his style, I'd say he is a balanced runner that leans toward power, similar to current Redshirt Freshman, Trelain Maddox, but quicker laterally.
After his dominant, 258-yard week one performance, I caught up with him to get his postgame reaction. Take a listen.
I believe Johnson has everything it takes to play running back for the Georgia Tech if the opportunity presents its self, and for me its not solely about his tangibles, its his cerebral preparation for his game and his opponents. To have the inner drive to chop up film on the high school level is not common, and as he ascends eventually to college ranks it will only get better; that something in college coach in the nation was would rave about.