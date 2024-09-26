All Yellow Jackets

ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week Five Game

Who will be the big winners in the ACC in week five?

Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) passes the ball during the MTSU Homecoming game, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
The final weekend of September is upon us and conference play is kicking into gear in the ACC. When you look at the upcoming slate on Saturday, there are not many games expected to be blowouts, as most spreads are under 10 points.

The biggest game might be Louisville's trip to Notre Dame. After beating Georgia Tech, the Cardinals have a chance to make another statement if they can find a way to beat the Fighting Irish on the road. Duke looks to remain unbeaten when they face North Carolina, SMU hosts Florida State, and Miami looks to continue rolling when 2-2 Virginia Tech comes to town.

Last week, I finished 8-3 and that brings my 2024 record to 38-12.

So who are the winners this week?

Friday, Sept. 27th

Virginia Tech at Miami (-19.5), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

At the beginning of the season, a lot of people had this game circled as one of the best ACC matchups of the year. Now, the Hokies come into the game 2-2 with losses to Rutgers and Vanderbilt. Miami looks great right now, but this might be their biggest test of the year and the Hokies do have good pass rushers and players in the secondary. Still, there has been nothing from Virginia Tech to suggest they can win this game.

Final Score: Miami 42, Virginia Tech 20

Saturday, Sept. 28th

Western Kentucky at Boston College (-13), 12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Boston College has been one of the surprise teams of the ACC so far and they are double-digit home favorites this weekend against Western Kentucky. After a big win vs Michigan State last Saturday, the Eagles have to avoid the letdown game vs the Hilltoppers and I think they will.

Final Score: Boston College 34, WKU 23

Northern Illinois at NC State (-6.5), 12:00 p.m. ET, CW Network

It is gut check time for NC State. The Wolfpack have had a terrible season so far and now they host Northern Illinois. While the Huskies lost to Buffalo last week, they also have a win vs Notre Dame. It is hard to trust NC State, but I think Dave Doeren finds a way to get his team to win on Saturday.

Final Score: NC State 26, NIU 17

Holy Cross at Syracuse (-28.5), 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

After losing to Stanford last week, Fran Brown and Syracuse get an easy rebound win vs Holy Cross.

Final Score: Syracuse 42, Holy Cross 14

No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame (-6.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

This is one of the biggest games of the weekend. The Cardinals are 3-0 and heading to face Notre Dame on the road. The Fighting Irish do have a loss to NIU, but they are still hoping to try and win out and get a spot in the College Football playoff. Both teams have very good defenses, but I actually trust Louisville's offense more and I think they have the better coach. Cardinals get a massive win on the road.

Final Score: Louisville 27, Notre Dame 20

Louisiana at Wake Forest (-3.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

You might not have realized it, but Wake Forest is only a 3.5 point favorite against Louisiana this weekend. The Demon Deacons have a large uphill battle to climb if they want to get to a bowl game and a win here is crucial. I trust Dave Clawson to find a way on Saturday.

Final Score: Wake 34, Louisiana 31

North Carolina at Duke (-2.5), 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

This is a huge game for both teams. Duke is looking to reach 5-0 under Manny Diaz, while Mack Brown and North Carolina need a win after getting embarrassed vs James Madison last week. There could be some points this week and I don't really trust Duke as a favorite, but it is harder to trust North Carolina after last week.

Final Score: Duke 28, UNC 24

Stanford at Clemson (-21.5), 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Clemson has looked awesome since their loss to Georgia and Stanford is coming off of their upset win over Syracuse. Can the Cardinal come all the way back East and give the Tigers some trouble on Saturday night? I have a hard time thinking that is the case and I think the Tigers are going to roll on Saturday.

Final Score: Clemson 38, Stanford 14

Florida State at SMU (-6.5), 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

FSU got their first win last week in an ugly game against Cal, while SMU looked strong after their bye week by blowing out TCU. This is the ACC debut for the Mustangs and while it might seem surprising that they are a near touchdown favorite over SMU, I think the Mustangs are the better team.

Final Score: SMU 21, FSU 17

