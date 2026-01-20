Georgia Tech Is Reportedly A Team To Watch For Indiana Transfer QB Alberto Mendoza

While the transfer portal closed last Friday, players who played in the college football playoff national championship have a short window where they can enter.

Just hours after Indiana defeated Miami to win its first ever national championship, Hoosiers backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza has entered the portal. According to multiple reports, there is already a school to watch for Mendoza and that school is Georgia Tech.

Mendoza (6'2 203 LBS) has not played much in his two year career, as he was backing up his brother Fernando this season, but has talent. This season, Mendoza was 18-24 for 296 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 190 yards on 13 carries and had one touchdown.

As a high school recruit, Mendoza was ranked as the No. 1,576 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite, the No. 84 quarterback, and the No. 204 player in the state of Florida.

If Mendoza does land at Georgia Tech, he will likely enter a quarterback competition with Graham Knowles, redshirt freshman Grady Adamson, and true freshman Cole Bergeron. It is a quarterback room that has some talent, but is very light on experience after the departures of Haynes King and Aaron Philo. The Yellow Jackets have been busy in the transfer portal, and whoever wins the quarterback competition will have one of the nation's best backfields behind them.

Big time addition

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down Haynes and how he fits with the Yellow Jackets:

“Haynes had a productive season for the Wolverines, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Haynes started the season with five consecutive games of 100 yards rushing. He was known for his explosiveness and big home run ability in 2025. Haynes had his best game against Michigan State, where he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into the portal, Haynes is a four-star prospect, the No.3 running back, with a 93.68 rating.

When you look at his numbers even deeper, he played at a high level per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Haynes finished with an 81.0 offensive grade and an 83.5 rushing grade. Haynes had 18 runs of over 10+ yards this season and 456 yards after contact.

Make no mistake about it, this would be an elite get for the Yellow Jackets, and the pairing of Haynes with Malachi Hosley would be lethal. Both have explosive ability and would make opposing defenses load the box to slow each of them down. Despite it being a tough off-season, Georgia Tech could easily make up for it with this acquisition.”

Georgia Tech has built its identity on running the football under Brent Key and now the Yellow Jackets should have one of the top running back duos in the ACC and the country with him and Malachi Hosley. I would expect Georgia Tech to have one of the top ground games in the country next season and as long as Haynes is healthy, he has the potential to be a first-team All-ACC player."

