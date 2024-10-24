ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week Nine Game
The final weekend of October is going to present some big games in the ACC.
While Miami, Clemson, SMU, and Pitt remain unbeaten in conference play, the Mustangs and Panthers are going to be tested this weekend. Pitt hosts Syracuse tonight and the winner can keep their outside shot of making the ACC title game alive. The loser is going to face an uphill battle.
SMU was off last week, but now they go on the road to face Duke, who is 6-1 in Manny Diaz's first season. Will SMU enter Novemeber unbeaten or can the Blue Devils cause a big shakeup and announce themselves as major players in the conference heading into the final stretch of the season?
So who will be the winners this week in the ACC? Let's make some picks.
Note: I will have a full preview and prediction for Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech at a later date.
Thursday, Oct. 24th
1. Syracuse at Pitt (-6), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
This is a huge game in the ACC. Pitt enters this game 6-0 and looking to start their toughest stretch of the year against Syracuse. The Orange on the other hand are 5-1 and although they already have a conference loss, they could re-enter the picture with a win.
This is going to be a battle of two of the ACC's top offenses. Pitt's Eli Holstein has had a breakout year in 2024 and Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord has transformed the Syracuse offense. With home-field advantage and a more trustworthy defense, I like Pitt to win this game and reach 7-0.
Final Score: Pitt 34, Syracuse 24
Friday, Oct. 25th
2. Louisville (-7.5) at Boston College, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
After a loss to Miami, Louisville is likely out of the ACC title race at this point, but that does not mean that they can't play spoiler down the stretch. The Cardinals head out on the road this week to face Boston College, a team that has lost two in a row , but still fighting to try and reach bowl eligibility.
This is a tricky spot for the Cardinals. They lost a tight game to Miami last week and they have a big game against Clemson coming next Saturday. Will they be overlooking Boston College ahead of that game? They could and that would be a mistake. I think Louisville will win, but it could be closer than you think.
Final Score: Louisville 31, Boston College 27
Saturday, Oct. 26th
3. North Carolina at Virginia (-4), 12:00 p.m. ET, CW Network
Virginia has been a pleasant surprise this year in the ACC. The Cavaliers have already won four games and have been competitive in all of them. North Carolina on the other hand has lost four in a row and it is starting to feel like the Mack Brown era in Chapel HIll is coming to a close. Can they rally and get a win on the road? They still have Omarion Hampton, who is as good as any running back in the ACC. This could be a big win for Tony Elliott and Virginia, as it would bring them one game closer to bowl eligibility. I trust the Cavs to win this game at home.
Final Score: UVA 38, North Carolina 34
4. Wake Forest (-3) at Stanford, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Wake got a win over UConn last week and are favored on the road this week against a Stanford team that has not played well in recent weeks, though against better competition. The Demon Deacons have a chance to make a bowl game this season, but this feels like a must win. Taking Wake Forest as a road favorite feels dangerous, but it is hard to trust Stanford to produce enough offense in this game.
Final Score: Wake Forest 27, Stanford 23
5. Oregon State at Cal (-10), 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Cal has had an interesting season. They have been competitive in every single ACC game this year, but have fallen short and let teams like Miami and Pitt off the hook. While this is not a conference game, I think that the close game bad luck is not going to continue against their old Pac-12 foe. The Golden Bears break the losing streak on Saturday.
Final Score: Cal 28, Oregon State 13
6. Florida State at Miami (-21), 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
One of the best rivalries in the sport is taking a back seat to a lot of games this weekend, which is disappointing. Miami-FSU was supposed to be one of the premier games in the conference this year, but the Seminoles 1-6 record and Miami's unstoppable offense have the Hurricanes as a three-touchdown favorite. There is nothing from Florida State this season to suggest they are going to be able to win this game and I like Miami to win big as long as they don't turn the ball over.
Final Score: Miami 41, FSU 17
7. SMU (-11.5) at Duke, 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
This is actually a game with big ACC implications. Duke is 6-1, but has not been taken seriously due to the opponents they have played, as well as a lackluster offense. SMU has been getting hot over the past couple of weeks and is trying to play spoiler to Miami and Clemson and make the ACC title game. Duke's defense vs SMU's offense will be an interesting matchup, but will Duke be able to score enough in this game? I don't think so and the Mustangs will win comfortably.
Final Score: SMU 35, Duke 14