ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week Seven Game
Who is ready for another week of ACC Football?
The slate is a little lighter than most, with several teams on their bye weeks this Saturday. There are plenty of games with intrigue though.
Clemson looks to continue their hot start in conference play when they travel to Wake Forest this weekend, Stanford looks to pull the upset vs Notre Dame, Georgia Tech is a road favorite in Chapel Hill, Cal's stingy defense faces one of the most explosive offenses in the ACC when they play Pitt, Louisville tries to rebound from two straight losses, but might face a tough challenge against Virginia, and the day is capped with Syracuse facing NC State.
It was a tough week for last week, as I only went 4-4 on predictions, pulling my record for the season at 49-18.
Note: I will have a full preview for Georgia Tech and North Carolina out later this week and won't be picking the game here.
Let's pick some games.
Saturday, Oct. 12th
1. Clemson (-20) at Wake Forest, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
The Tigers look to continue their momentum this week, as they have looked pretty dominant since their opening weekend loss to Georgia. Their defense could face some challenges this week against a pretty good Wake Forest offense. The Demon Deacons have been putting up points on pretty much everyone, except Ole Miss. I think they could have some success, but Clemson is just too talented for Wake to have a serious chance of winning.
Final Score: Clemson 42, Wake 24
2. Stanford at Notre Dame (-23), 3:30 p.m., ET, NBC
Stanford hits the road to face long time rival Notre Dame and they might be a bit overmatched. The Cardinal have been struggling to score lately and now they have to face one of the nation's best defense's. This is a well coached team that plays hard, but beating Notre Dame on the road is too much to ask.
Final Score: Notre Dame 34, Stanford 10
3. Cal at Pittsburgh (-3), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
This has the potential to be a fun game. If Cal is not still feeling their heartbreaking loss to Miami from last week, they have a chance to make life difficult for Pitt and end their undefeated season. The matchup between Pitt's offense and Cal's defense is going to be intriguing and I am also interested to see if Cal can get more explosive plays like they did last week. It is a long road trip though and Cal might not be over last week's loss. Give me the Panthers to reach 6-0.
Final Score: Pitt 31, Cal 27
4. Louisville (-7.5) at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
After two straight losses, Louisville has to go on the road to face a better than expected Virginia team. The Cardinals defense has had trouble against the pass this year, but Virginia's has not been much better. This game has the makings of a potential shootout and I lean Louisville to snap their losing streak ahead of their big game vs Miami next week. Virginia covers though.
Final Score: Louisville 38, Virginia 34
5. Syracuse (-4.5) at NC State, 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
To cap the day off in the ACC, Syracuse heads to NC State to face a Wolfpack team that has failed to meet expectations this season. It might be a bit hard to trust Syracuse as a road favorite, but it is even harder to trust NC State with the way they have been playing. Kyle McCord gets the Orange a road win and moves them to 5-1.
Final Score: Syracuse 28, NC State 24