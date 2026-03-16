Georgia Tech's Vahn Lackey Named ACC Player Of The Week

Vahn Lackey has been one of the best players in the country this season and after another fantastic week, he was named the ACC Player of the Week today.

Lackey made Georgia Tech history this week, playing all eight positions and finishing a single shy of the cycle in a midweek game against West Georgia before leading the Yellow Jackets to a series victory at No. 8 Clemson.

Lackey slashed .600 avg / .667 OBP / 1.467 slug over four games this past week, leading the way for the best offense in college baseball. He hit six extra base hits, including three home runs, driving in five runs and coming around to score seven times. Lackey becomes the first Yellow Jacket this season to be named player of the week, earning the honor for the first time in his career.

He became the first play in Georgia Tech baseball recorded history to play all eight defensive positions in the same game and finished one hit away from the cycle twice this week, also coming a triple shy of the cycle in Thursday’s 10-0 (7) win at No. 8 Clemson. He is in the midst of a 30-game on-base streak dating back to last season, the longest of his career.

Lackey is having a breakout season, leading the team in batting average (.479), OBP (.602), slugging percentage (.972), OPS (1.574), RBI (31), hits (31), home runs (9), walks (20) and stolen bases (7-for-7). He is the only player in the nation with at least 30 hits (34), 30 RBI (31) and a batting average over .450 this season.

Lackey and the rest of the No. 3-ranked Yellow Jackets are taking on No. 4/5 Auburn tomorrow in the first Top 5-ranked matchup of the series’ 249-game history. First pitch is set for 5 pm (ET) from Plainsman Park and will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.

Georgia Tech made a move up the rankings today. The Yellow Jackets are No. 3 in every major college baseball rankings publication, up from No. 4. Georgia Tech was able to defeat West Georgia 14-0 in seven innings in last week's midweek game, then they proceeded to take two of three games from Clemson, which was ranked No. 11. If Georgia Tech can find a way to beat Auburn on the road tomorrow and handle their business against Pittsburgh this weekend, they could have a case to move up again.