Georgia Tech Baseball: 2023 Recruiting Class is Among the Best in the Nation

Georgia Tech Baseball has been busy in stockpiling talent for the class of 2023 and it has payed off with one of the nation's best classes. According to perfectgame.org, Georgia Tech currently has the 4th ranked class and that is the best in the ACC and by a pretty good margin.

Miami is the next closest team in the 2023 rankings and they are ranked 11th. This is good news for a Georgia Tech team that just had eight players drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft and will need help on the field soon. It might not be next year, but this is a talented group of guys for the Yellow Jackets and a lot of them are from the state of Georgia. The ACC is the best conference in baseball and a class like this is how you win it.

Westlake's Isaiah Drake is a future star player for Georgia Tech perfectgame.org

Of the eighteen commitments for Georgia Tech, five of them are top 100 players. Some of the top guys include shortstop Antonio Anderson from North Atlanta High School, outfielder Drew Burress from Houston Country High School, and outfielder Isaiah Drake from Westlake High School. Drake might be my favorite player in the class due to his speed in the outfield and his ability to track the ball and he is very good at the plate. He is going to be a very good all-around player in the near future for the Yellow Jackets.

2023 Georgia Tech pitching prospect Michal Kovala perfectgame.org

Currently, the biggest need for the Yellow Jackets has been pitching. The pitching was the main reason this team, even with one of the best offenses in school history, could not advance in the NCAA Tournament. There are some solid pitching prospects in this class like Tate McKee from Mt Paran Christian High School and Miller Green from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. Guys like Jackson Sobel, Jake Tucker, and Michal Kovala are names to know for pitching in the future.

Overall, this is a class that should get Yellow Jackets fans excited for the future. It is not only one of the best in the ACC, but the best in the nation.

