ACC Power Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech Following Week Eight Loss to Boston College?

After climbing out of the bottom of the ACC power rankings, Georgia Tech is right back after getting blown out at home by Boston College.

Some of what happened can be blamed on injuries, but giving up nearly 400 yards rushing to Boston College and letting the Eagles run for over 8 yards per carry is not what was expected and now Georgia Tech is 2-5 and on their way to their first season without a bowl appearance under Brent Key.

But how did week eight shake out the rest of the rankings?

17. Georgia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC). Last week: 15

There is not a lot that can be said about the effort that Georgia Tech put up yesterday. The Yellow Jackets lost by 22 to a Boston College team that could barely beat Maine. It feels like a rock bottom of sorts for Brent Key and his program is going to be big underdogs in every game the rest of the way.

16. NC State (3-4, 1-3). Last week: 14

The Wolfpack lost on the road at Stanford this week and on Saturday, long-time head coach Dave Doeren lost his job. Can NC State rally to get to a bowl game or is this a team on quit watch ahead of a home date with Cal this Saturday?

15. Cal (3-5, 2-3). Last week: 13

Cal fought hard in the first half on the road at SMU, but their defense was torched in the second half of the loss to the Mustangs and the poor season from the Golden Bears continues. A bowl game is looking like it is not going to happen, but the road game at NC State is winnable.

14. Stanford (4-4, 2-3). Last week: 17

As bad as this season as looked at times for Stanford, they are 4-4 and two wins away from making a bowl game in Tavita Pritchard's first season. The offense did their part in the win over NC State on Friday night and quarterback Davis Warren continues to have a solid season. They have a cross-country trip to Louisville up next.

13. Syracuse (3-4, 1-4). Last week: 16

The Orange were able to come away with their first ACC win of the season on Saturday when they beat North Carolina in overtime. Syracuse has played in several close games this season, but got a crucial win thanks to a play by former five star recruit Calvin Russell. Syracuse has a chance to throw a wrench in the ACC race when they host SMU.

12. Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC). Last week: 9

Virginia has been one of the most disappointing teams in the ACC this season. One year after their appearance in the ACC Championship, UVA started the season off fast and looked like a contender to get back to Charlotte, but following a disappointing home loss to Duke, Virginia is going to be luck to make it to a bowl game. Can the Cavaliers take down a red hot Wake Forest next Saturday?

11. Florida State (3-4, 1-3). Last week: 11

Florida State was off this weekend and will be back in action next Saturday vs Clemson.

10. Pittsburgh (5-3, 2-3). Last week: 7

Things continue to spiral for Pittsburgh. The Panthers have lost three straight games, with the latest being a 52-23 loss to Miami on the road. A home matchup against a reeling Georgia Tech team is next for Pittsburgh as they look to clinch bowl eligibility.

9. Boston College (4-3, 2-2). Last week: 12

Give Bill O'Brien a lot of credit, he has his football team playing above expectations and they are just two wins away from getting to an unexpected bowl game. The offense racked up 399 yards rushing vs Georgia Tech on Saturday and quarterback Mason McKenzie continues to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC. A road test at Duke is up next for the Eagles.

8. North Carolina (4-3, 2-2). Last week: 5

The Tar Heels were oh so close to a 5-2 start and setting up a big home matchup with Miami next weekend, but UNC collapsed and let Syracuse steal a win in Chapel HIll. North Carolina had been seemingly trending in the right direction, but this loss dampens that and it won't get easier against the Hurricanes on Halloween.

7. Clemson (4-3, 2-2). Last week: 4

Clemson outplayed Virginia Tech in a lot of ways on Saturday, but the final score was in favor of the Hokies. The Tigers defense sacked Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer six times, but the offense could not score enough to get the win and now it is a big uphill battle now to get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.

6. Duke (5-2, 2-2). Last week: 10

This might be a bit high for Duke, but the Blue Devils got a big road win vs Virginia and are one win closer to getting back to a bowl game. Duke has to avoid a red hot Boston College team this weekend to accomplish that.

5. Louisville (4-3, 3-2). Last week: 6

The Cardinals were off on Saturday and will be back in action next weekend vs Stanford.

4. Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2). Last week: 8

If not for an inexplicable loss to Cal and a blown lead to Pitt, Virginia Tech would be undefeated and squarely in the CFP and ACC conversation. They are not totally dead yet, and they stayed alive with their road win vs. Clemson. A needed bye week is next and then a pivotal road trip to SMU.

3. SMU (6-1, 4-1). Last week: 3

Things were not looking great for SMU in the first half of their game against Cal, but the Mustangs offense woke up and put up 59 on the Golden Bears in the win. Can SMU avoid a look ahead loss when they make the long trip to Syracuse to take on the Orange?

2. Wake Forest (6-1, 4-1). Last week: 2

Wake Forest was off this weekend and will be back in action next week vs Virginia.

1. Miami (7-0, 5-0). Last week: 1

The Hurricanes continue to roll through the ACC and quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney continue to make Heisman level statements with their play. While North Carolina should not be able to compete with Miami, it is a road trip and a look ahead spot before Miami travels to Notre Dame for one of the most anticipated games of the season.