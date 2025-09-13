Aidan Birr's 55-Yard Kick Gives Georgia Tech A Huge Victory Over No. 12 Clemson
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson has been one of the most anticipated matchups since the release of the schedules. Now that game day has arrived, the burning question was: Can the Yellow Jackets finally break their drought and defeat Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time since 2014?
The answer is yes, as Georgia Tech upset the No. 12 ranked Clemson Tigers, 24-21.
How it Started?
Georgia Tech opened the game with discipline and focus, no penalties in the first half, and a recovered fumble off Cade Klubnik gave them an early edge. But the most intriguing stat? Clemson’s passing attack was nearly silenced, managing just 72 yards through the air before halftime.
Although Clemson’s Adam Randall proved to be their most reliable offensive threat—averaging 6.3 yards per touch—his steady production set the stage for a Cade Klubnik goal-line push that put the Tigers on the board. That late score gave Clemson a much-needed jolt of momentum heading into halftime, trailing just 13-7.
Per the Yellow Jackets' offense in the first half, it controlled the tempo at the very least, sticking to their tried and true script of grinding opposing defenses down, to then burn them with their speed on the outside. For example, Eric Rivers and Isiah Canion combined for 110 first-half yards.
Running the ball came at a premium for Georgia Tech, as Clemson consistently stacked the box, daring Haynes King to win through the air. Despite Clemson's focus to stop the run, senior running back Jamal Haynes managed to punch in a touchdown, capping off the first half with a solid 3.7 yards per carry.
A Tale Of Two Halves
Unlike the first half, where rushing lanes were scarce, Haynes King hit his stride after halftime—averaging six yards per touch and breathing life into Georgia Tech’s ground game. The turnaround was fueled by the Jackets’ gritty physicality at the line of scrimmage and a steady dose of pre-snap motion that chipped away at Clemson’s defensive stamina.
Clemson’s passing game sputtered in the first half, but the second half told a different story. Cade Klubnik came alive, throwing for 135 yards after the break—93 of which came on connections with Bryant Wesco, including a touchdown that reignited the Tigers’ offense. Junior tight end Josh Sapp added a spark with a lone but explosive 33-yard reception downfield. As Clemson leaned more heavily on the aerial attack, Randall saw fewer touches in the second half, finishing the game with 16 carries for 86 yards in the loss.
The Defense
Coach Blake Gideon's secondary is capable of seamlessly rotating between corner and safety roles; that flexibility makes it nearly impossible to predict who's coming off the edge in blitz packages, creating constant confusion and forcing quarterbacks into hesitation.
An example came when Omar Daniels picked off Cade Klubnik in the red zone. Lined up at safety, Daniels crept into the box, unseen behind his defensive linemen, and timed his move perfectly to spring up to snag the interception and flip momentum in Georgia Tech’s favor. Daniel's play takes at the very least a field goal of the scoreboard, which was the difference in the ball game.
The Guts of Coach Key
With the game on the line, Brent Key showed no signs of hesitation. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and emphasis on situational execution during practice, Key’s preparation paid off when it mattered most. On the final drive, he let the play clock wind down deliberately, managing the tempo with precision. The Jackets methodically marched into Clemson territory, reaching the 37-yard line and setting up Aidan Birr for the game-winning field goal as the clock ticked toward zero.