Alberto Mendoza Receives Early Prediction To Be Georgia Tech's Starting Quarterback in 2026

Georgia Tech had to wait until the national championship was over, but they moved quickly to secure their transfer quarterback.

Alberto Mendoza was the backup quarterback for the Hoosiers last season and now he is going to be competing for the starting job in Atlanta. Mendoza signed pretty quickly with the Yellow Jackets and while he is light on experience, the talent is there and it could be a very fruitful pickup for a program hoping to be in contention for a spot in the ACC Championship in 2026.

QB1?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Mendoza is going to compete with Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Cole Bergeron for the starting job, it would not be incorrect to tab him as the favorite to come out of this competition as the starting quarterback.

A trio of analysts at ESPN predicted Mendoza to emerge as the Yellow Jackets starting quarterback this season:

"Why he'll start: The younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is ready for his big break entering his third year in college. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound passer from Miami threw for 286 yards on 75% passing, rushed for 190 yards and scored six total touchdowns with one interception in nine appearances with the Hoosiers this season. After playing in blowout wins for the national champs, Mendoza entered the portal Tuesday and immediately visited and signed with the Yellow Jackets. It won't be easy replacing Haynes King, but this is an exciting prospect for Brent Key and his staff to build around going forward.

Competition: Mendoza will be pushed by redshirt sophomore Graham Knowles, a 6-foot-7 passer from Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll. Knowles threw just one pass in 2025, a screen against FCS Gardner-Webb that receiver Dean Patterson turned into an 84-yard touchdown. Redshirt freshman Grady Adamson should compete for the job as well, and the Yellow Jackets also have three-star signee Cole Bergeron coming in from Louisiana."

As a high school recruit, Mendoza was ranked as the No. 1,576 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite, the No. 84 quarterback, and the No. 204 player in the state of Florida.

With the addition of Mendoza, Georgia Tech is now going to have a first-time starting quarterback under center this fall.

How does he fit?

Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down how Mendoza fits with the Yellow Jackets QB room:

"He fits in well with the quarterback room. A guy with confidence that will exude through his teammates, who doesn’t make it about himself. He learned from one of the best quarterbacks in the country in 2025, studying and learning from his brother, Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza will also be hungry to prove himself and that he can be a viable starting quarterback. It is a clear opportunity for Mendoza and a place where he can thrive. The Yellow Jackets are set up similarly to how the Hoosiers were in 2025, with elite running backs in the backfield and a number of weapons they can get the ball to in 2026. For Mendoza, it makes a lot of sense why he would choose the Ramblin Wreck.

Mendoza is a dual-threat quarterback and likes to use his legs to make plays with his arm or scramble and make plays with his legs. He follows the same style of play as former Georgia Tech great Haynes King. Mendoza rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown. He had a 53-yard scamper against Maryland and a 58-yard run against Purdue. He certainly has wheels and can make the defense play with his underrated athleticism. This is an area where he will help the Yellow Jackets because the defense is going to gear up to stop Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley with eight to nine-man defensive fronts, which will allow him to exploit the overpursuit and potentially have big-time plays down the field with his legs."

