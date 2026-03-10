Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's QB Competition After First Spring Practice

Georgia Tech embarks on a new era as it will have a new signal caller at the helm in 2026. The Yellow Jackets will have an open competition consisting of Alberto Mendoza, Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron. It will be one of the biggest stories of the 2026 spring and the offseason. Who will emerge for the spot and be the new signal caller for the Yellow Jackets. Alberto Mendoza comes over from Indiana, where he saw limited reps but was extremely accurate with his passes and played well with limited reps. Head coach Brent Key gave his thoughts on what he saw from Mendoza and why he decided to pursue him out of the portal.

“I think if you look at the play he did have on the field and what he was able to do, it really fit where I want to take the offense, where I want to take the team, the way he throws, what he's good at throwing, ability to evade a rush, make plays with his feet. We're not going to sit here and be a designed quarterback run team. Haynes King, like I just said, is an alpha dude now. He's different. Midway through the third quarter, you're playing Clemson, he walks up and says, put the ball in my hand so we can go win the game. A lot more colorful than that. You believe in that guy. And, again, all schemes are personnel-driven,” said Key.



Knowles is looking to finally get his opportunity after waiting for two years for this chance. Adamson continues to turn heads with the coaching staff with not only his intangibles but his play on the field and how he carries himself. Bergeron is not backing down from the competition and as a true freshman is continuing make strides. Here is Coach Key overall thoughts on the competition.

“I'm not gonna sit here and live in a hypothetical world and say we're gonna name somebody practice five or after practice 15. But the sooner you can establish who the leader of your football team is, I mean that is the most important position of all professional sports and all sports at every level. So the sooner you can come out and hit your ride to them, I think the better. The quarterback room is gonna be a competitive room. You know, each one of them brings something different to the table. I mean, Graham's been out and had experience. He's continuing to grow, mature and learn the game. Grady, who was with us last year, has had a really good off season, from a work ethic standpoint, from a leadership standpoint,” said Key.

“Really been really pleased with Cole coming in as a true freshman, like any true freshman quarterbackIt's a lot for him to grasp right now. Ben Guthrie has just been so solid for us. He's a guy who came in four years ago and done so much for the program. I don't know if he's going to decide to be a coach one day, but I told Brody the other day, I said, Brody, if he makes that decision, you're going to have some pressure on you now. And then Alberto coming in is, again, coming from a championship team, and looking, watching the guy in front of him, seeing how he performed and carried himself and worked throughout last season. You know, he comes in, he's the first one in the building every morning. He goes to class and then he's back in the building. He's gonna be the last one to leave. I mean, that's Saturday, Sunday, he's here all day. I mean, just the ultimate ball junkie. And that's what you want that position. It's what you have to have if you're gonna be successful.”

Overall, you peel away that Coach Key has a really good QB room with guys who are getting better and better. It seems like he has full confidence in them to continue to play at a high level. Also, no definitive guy has separated just yet which is to be expected. It is the first day of spring practice, so to crown a victor wouldn’t be right. Now, we will have to continue to see the progression with each spring practice and who separates themselves from the pack.