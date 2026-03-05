Top Position Battles To Watch This Spring For Georgia Tech

With spring practice just days away, the Yellow Jackets embark on a new objective as the 2026 season draws closer. Georgia Tech is looking to take a major step forward in the fall and get the team to the ACC title game and in contention for a playoff spot. To do that, they have to handle business in the spring and get their best players consistently on the field. Let’s take a look at some intriguing position battles this spring.



Quarterback

This one goes without saying, and it will be an intriguing position to watch with Alberto Mendoza being the presumptive favorite having the most playing experience out of any quarterback on the roster. However, that doesn’t mean he is going ot run away with the position.

Grady Adamson is continuing to make strides and turn heads with his improvement and command of the offense. Graham Knowles is the big 6’7 quarterback from Texas who has remained patient in the process and looks primed to compete and try to win over the staff. Cole Bergeron is a former four-star prospect with a type of buzz around him. The Yellow Jackets have a number of viable options who can help the team reach new heights. Here is coach Key on the position and how happy he is about it.

“He came up here in the office, and we spent two hours together just talking and chopping it up, talking about life and talking about the team. Talking about him inserting himself in a leadership role. I went back three years to how Haynes King inserted himself and what he did. We have Alberto, and we also have some other guys in the quarterback room that we are really high on,” said Key.

“We brought Cole Bergeron in. This year with Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles, has been here now for two years. Grady has taken that step this offseason as well. A guy we are really high on, so excited about that room.”

It will be interesting to see who gets the starting quarterback role

Interior Offensive Line

After losing Joe Fusile and consensus All-American Keylan Rutledge, the guard positions are wide open for the Yellow Jackets to see who emerges. Georgia Tech will also have a new center after Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola both departed in the transfer portal. The Yellow Jackets brought in Joseph Ionata as one of the only interior offensive linemen they got in the portal.

The Yellow Jackets will also have a new offensive line coach after former o-line coach Geep Wade left for Nebraska. Allen Mogridge assumes the role now for Georgia Tech. Names to watch in the spring are Josh Petty, Andrew Rosinski, Jameson Riggs, Joseph Ionata, and Jordan Floyd to see who locks down a spot in three open positions on the interitor.

Defensive Line

With so many veterans graduating and leaving, like Matthew Alexander, Jordan Van Den Berg, Akelo Stone, and Jason Moore, the defensive line is wide open. Brayden Manley surged late in the season but had his fair share of inconsistencies in 2025. Amontrae Bradford, Andre Fuller Jr, and Christian Garrett showcased flashes a season ago. However, Georgia Tech ranked in the 90s when it comes to run defense and only got 26 sacks last season. They have to get more production to have a chance. They added Noah Carter, Tim Griffin, Tawfiq Thomas, and Vincent Carroll Jackson, who were some major pickups. There is no returning starter, so it makes the defensive line room one to watch in the spring to see who emerges in those starting roles. Spring will be a good glimpse.

Tight End

The Yellow Jackets acquired Spencer Mermans, Chris Corbo, and Gavin Harris. They are all transfers who are looking to solidify their role next season for the Yellow Jackets. After losing Brett Seither, J.T. Byrne, Luke Harpring, and Josh Beetham, the tight end position is wide open to see who is going to emerge. Typically, the Yellow Jackets like their tight ends with the ability to block, but also stand out wide and be able to reel in passes. In the past few years, the Yellow Jackets have remained active in the portal and brought in guys to help them win now, and they have been successful. This year is no different for Georgia Tech, which looks to do the same.

Wide Receiver

Georgia Tech is losing Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, Bailey Stockton, Dean Patterson, Zion Taylor, and Jamauri Brice from last year's team and have added Elon's Isaiah Fuhrman and California's Jaiven Plummer through the transfer portal. Jordan Allen is the only returning receiver from last year's two who caught a pass, meaning Georgia Tech is going to need some players to step up at the position, whether it is the incoming transfers or the young guys on the roster.