Atlanta Radio Host Takes Shot At Auburn: "They Wish They Were Georgia Tech Right Now"
Georgia Tech could be ready for a breakthrough season in Brent Key's third season.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Would Auburn trade places with Georgia Tech right now?
Like most SEC programs, Auburn is under a lot of pressure to win this season under Hugh Freeze. Freeze is heading into his third season with the program and has yet to deliver big results, but they went out and got a highly-touted transfer haul on top of a strong freshman class.
On a radio segment discussing the Tigers, 680 The Fan (which is the flagship station for Georgia Tech) host John Michaels said that he thinks Auburn would trade places with Georgia Tech right now, while questioning wide receiver Eric Singleton's transfer from the Yellow Jackets to the Tigers:
"So a couple of years ago when Jahmyr Gibbs went from Georgia Tech to Alabama, you understood that. You are going to Alabama and competing for a national championship. Georgia Tech is better than Auburn right now. They are. Auburn fans, you can yell at me all you want, you wish you were Georgia Tech right now, you wish you had Haynes King and Jamal Haynes and some of the guys that they have.
Now, they (Auburn) could potentially be good, but they are banking on a quarterback in Jackson Arnold, who was not very good at Oklahoma and transferred there. Then you have Eric Singleton and I don't get that transfer. I never got that transfer."
Singleton was the top wide receiver in the transfer portal and played at Georgia Tech for two seasons.
He led all freshmen (true or redshirt) nationally with 64.2 receiving yards per game and ranks second among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions in 2023. His 706 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the ACC, while his six TD receptions were just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of seven, held by Calvin Johnson (2004) and Ahmarean Brown (2019).
Singleton Jr was in the running for offensive rookie of the year and he finished second. NC State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion was awarded the Rookie of the Year.
This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. He is a dynamic receiver with blazing speed and he won't be easy to replace in the offense.
Is Georgia Tech Better?
It might sound bold to claim that Georgia Tech could be better than Auburn, but it could happen.
After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and has added more talent to the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, some are projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
It would also be fun to settle this on the field and the Yellow Jackets and Tigers have a history of playing each other.
The Tigers and the Yellow Jackets played every season from 1970-1987 and then had a home-and-home series with them in 2003 and 2005. They go head-to-head in recruiting often and this would be a fun series to do for both schools.