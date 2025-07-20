Georgia Tech Football: A Deep Dive On The Yellow Jackets 2025 Transfer Portal Class
Georgia Tech was busy in the transfer portal this offseason as they looked to fill positions ahead of what they hope is a special 2025 season. Entering the offseason, there were needs along the offensive line, defensive line, the wide receivers, and the secondary. How did Georgia Tech fill those needs? Let's take a deep dive into this year's transfer portal class.
Wide Receiver
Evan Haynes
Evan Haynes transferred in after spending his first year in Chapel Hill. The Yellow Jackets landed the Georgia native in late May. How will he fit in year one? Haynes is a future pick-up to continue to build on the already young and promising wide receiver room. As a freshman, he enrolled early but transferred away before playing a game; therefore, he retains all four years of eligibility.
Rahkeem Smith
Rahkeem Smith comes to the Yellow Jackets as a junior receiver, spending his last two years at Bowling Green and Delaware State. Starting his career at Delaware State, Smith contributed early by affecting the special teams phase of the game with his speed, racking up two kickoff returns. Smith transferred into Bowling Green as the No. 3 FCS transfer player. Seeing live looks as a receiver at Bowling Green, Smith contributed in the air and on the ground, catching 25 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushing for 128 yards and three scores.
Debron Gatling
Bringing home another Georgian. Though a redshirt freshman, Gatling may see significant improvement in year two, based on his usage rate in the spring game. The Milton, GA three-star receiver will help lighten the loss of Eric Singleton.
Eric Rivers
Eric Rivers is the incoming receiver who is already held in high regard, transferring in from FIU, and was the catalyst for a lot of the Panthers' offensive production. In the 2024-2025 season, Rivers accounted for 62 catches for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly 19 yards per catch. He also set FIU’s single-game receiving record with 295 yards and 3 touchdowns against New Mexico State. His efforts earned him First-Team All-Conference USA and Third-Team AP All-American honors. Expect veteran Yellow Jacket receiver Malik Rutherford and Rivers to eat a lot of volume this season.
Dean Patterson
Dean Patterson joins Rivers, as they were teammates at FIU, and now will do the same at Georgia Tech. He adds veteran experience in the receiver room as a redshirt senior. Patterson is a nice, hardworking player who runs exceptional routes, standing at 6'2, weighing 202 pounds. Last season, he averaged 13.7 yards per catch and finished with 50 catches for 685 yards and seven touchdowns
Linebackers
Melvin Jordan IV
Melvin Jordan IV comes to Georgia Tech as no stranger to Marietta Street, as his older brother, Makkah Jordan, spent a year of eligibility at Georgia State, and now he shares a similar zip code just a few exits North. He comes in as a redshirt junior, spending the majority of his college career at Oregon State. Last year, as a Beaver, he added 45 tackles (2.5 TFL) in 10 games, missing games vs Air Force and Boise State; he had his best game last year at Nevada, making a career-high nine tackles on Oct. 12. The rising senior was captain of the defense this past season for the Beavers as well.
Cayman Spaulding
Cayman Spaulding is one of the most intriguing transfers. In his final season at Tennessee Tech, Spaulding was graded a solid Pro Football Focus grade of 76.1 in 623 snaps. This season, he will compete for playing time and provide depth for the Yellow Jackets on defense. He finished last season with 66 tackles and three sacks. A similar type of production will be welcomed, due to the loss of last year's playmaker Trenilyas Tatum, who was a playmaker down the stretch for the defense. Originally from the metro Atlanta area, playing his high school ball at Miller Grove High School, Spaulding checks the boxes to be one of the most versatile linebackers in the group; therefore, it will be interesting to see what his utilization will look like.
Defensive Lineman
Akelo Stone
A welcome revisit for the returning Yellow Jacket who made a name for himself in the SEC. In his two seasons with the Rebels, he became the third-highest rated defender on the team in PFF. Now that Zeke Biggers is in the NFL, defensive coordinator Blake Gideon will need someone to pair with Jordan van den Berg, and what better transition than a Savannah, GA native who has experience on the SEC level.
AJ Hoffler
AJ Hoffler is very similar to Stone, a Georgia native who returns to his home to play at the Institute; however, in Hoffler's case, he comes in with potential instead of having a bona fide resume. The Clemson faithful had high expectations for the former four-star recruit, even seeing playing time as a true freshman, appearing in seven games, finishing with four tackles and two pass breakups. He saw his role increase in 2024 as he appeared in every game, finishing with 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Nonetheless, Hoffler has the prototype of a big-time playmaker standing at 6'4 weighing 260 pounds.
Brayden Manley
Already a fan favorite, Brayden Manley transferred from Mercer University after a very productive sophomore campaign, tallying 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble. En route to setting a career high in sacks, the former FCS athlete won the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year award
Our own Najeh Wilkins gave his analysis on the incoming edge rusher:
He has good torque and can bend around other opposing offensive linemen. He also had a quick first step that allowed him to wreak havoc. One of his best moves is his patented spin move. He can spin inside or outside and get home and cause a negative play. Don’t get it wrong, he is not just a flashy pass rusher. Manley is also a very physical edge rusher who uses his strength and power to make plays as well. Once Manley gets his hands on you, he is looking to make a big hit or knock the ball loose. "
Matthew Alexander
Redshirt senior Alexander was the 12th transfer to Georgia Tech, incoming from UCF. In Alexander's last three season with the Knights, he played in 39 games over the last three seasons. During the 2024 season, he tallied 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus graded Alexander with a 67.9 grade in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. Alexander was a big off-season acquisition for the Jackets as they look to sure up the voids at the defensive tackle position.
Ronald Triplette
Ronald Triplette emerged as the first newcomer to reinforce Georgia Tech's defensive line this offseason, arriving from UTSA after three solid years with the Roadrunners and an initial season at Kansas State.
During his tenure at UTSA, Triplette logged 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks across three seasons, earning recognition as the team’s top defender from Pro Football Focus. His 2024 campaign stood out with an 87.4 overall grade on 318 snaps, including an impressive 85.1 pass rush grade. His consistency carried through previous seasons, where he posted a 69.0 grade on 217 snaps in 2023 and a 67.4 grade on 275 snaps in 2022.
Secondary (DB's)
Daiquan White
Daiquan White returns home to Georgia with the makings of a fan favorite after showcasing his talent at Eastern Michigan University, where he played in 25 games across two seasons. As a freshman, the Fairburn, GA native earned Honorable Mention Freshman All-American honors from College Football Network, and was named EMU’s Newcomer of the Year. He carried that momentum into his sophomore season, once again receiving CFN Honorable Mention recognition within the Mid-American Conference. Over his two-year stretch in Ypsilanti, White recorded 49 tackles—1.5 of those for loss—along with 18 passes defended and a fumble recovery. Known for his sharp coverage and ball-tracking instincts, he arrives in Atlanta as one of the top cover corners on Georgia Tech’s roster. With the secondary looking to solidify its identity, White has a strong chance to become a key contributor and help anchor the unit’s success this season.
Kelvin Hill
Kelvin Hill made an immediate impact during his true freshman season at UAB, starting all 10 games for a Blazers defense that ranked 19th nationally in pass defense, allowing just 180.3 yards per game. While Hill played a key role in limiting opponents through the air, his physicality stood out in the run game. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished as UAB’s highest-graded tackler with a 90.0 score and was also the team’s top-rated run defender at 83.7, ultimately posting 43 total tackles on the season. Coming out of high school, Hill was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and showcased his ball-hawking ability early, collecting 10 interceptions over his final three prep seasons.
Jon Mitchell
Mitchell, the top portal defensive back in the 2025 portal, per Rivals was a big acquisition for the defensive back room, credit to coaches, Coach Corey Peoples and Coach Kolbie Jones for continued improvement in db room. Last year as a Nifty Lion, Mitchell played in just six 6 games, leading to a red-shirt season; however in the sample size season, He posted five tackles and was named the Special Teams Player of the Game vs SMU in December. His best game came against Kent State, where he made two tackles.
Jyron Gilmore
Another veteran addition to a much-improved DB room, Jyron Gilmore transfers from Georgia State after playing in all 12 games. Gilmore (S) was rated as Georgia State’s top overall defender and top tackler among players (minimum 750 snaps), according to Pro Football Focus.
Savion Riley
Savion Riley returns home after a year-long stint at Colorado. Riley saw action in nine games, tallying 12 total tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss. In addition to taking reps at safety, he is also a member of all four phases of the Buffs' special team units: kickoff, kickoff return, punt return, and field block.
Offensive Line
Malachi Carney
Malachi Carney, an Alabama native, brings proven experience to Georgia Tech's offensive line and helps address key depth concerns in the trenches. Over the past two seasons at South Alabama, Carney appeared in 24 games, 11 as a redshirt freshman and 13 as a redshirt sophomore. After earning just two starts in his first year, he stepped into a full-time role last season, starting all 13 games at right tackle. During his time with the Jaguars, he was part of a consistent and productive offensive front that paved the way for running backs to eclipse 800 rushing yards each year. His durability and starting experience position him as a valuable addition to Georgia Tech’s revamped front.
Andrew Rosinski
Andrew Rosinski is a promising young offensive lineman who recently transferred to Georgia Tech from North Carolina, bringing size, pedigree, and upside to the Yellow Jackets’ front; he embodies the kind of toughness and physicality Brent Key envisions for his roster. Rosinski redshirted his freshman year in Chapel Hill and did not see game action, positioning him as a high-potential developmental piece in Atlanta. A product of Creekview High School in Ball Ground, Georgia, he exited the prep ranks as one of the state's most decorated linemen, ranked the No. 26 offensive tackle nationally and No. 30 overall player in Georgia by 247Sports. His résumé includes being a two-time all-state selection and earning all-region and all-county honors four times apiece, reflecting both consistency and dominance at the high school level.
Will Reed
Will Reed arrives at Georgia Tech as a seasoned offensive lineman, bringing both experience and upside after a four-year career at Princeton University. The 6'6", 305-pound Washington native appeared in 24 games for the Tigers, starting every game at right tackle during his redshirt junior season in 2024 and logging nine starts the year prior. After missing his true freshman season in 2021 due to a shoulder injury, Reed steadily worked his way into the lineup, seeing action in at least five games each season from 2022 onward.
A former three-star recruit out of Eastside Catholic High School, Reed was ranked the No. 39 offensive tackle nationally and earned two-time first-team all-state and all-league honors. He helped lead his high school squad to two state championships and a Geico Bowl victory, while also earning multiple academic accolades, including Academic All-American and National Honor Society recognition.
Reed initially committed to West Virginia for his graduate transfer year before pivoting to Georgia Tech, where he’s now pursuing a master’s degree in computer science. Known for his physicality in the run game and solid technique in pass protection, Reed adds depth and maturity to a Yellow Jackets offensive line that’s looking to solidify its identity. With NFL aspirations still in sight, his move to the FBS level could be a pivotal step in his football journey.
Tight End
J.T. Byrne
J.T. Bryne comes to the "Flats" after his redshirt freshman and sophomore stops at Oregon State and Cal Berkley. In his three collegiate years, he's played in 25 games, being featured mostly as a blocking tight end. Standing at 6'5" and 255 pounds, Byrne brings a blend of size, athleticism, and football IQ to the Yellow Jackets’ offense. However, in the spring game, Bryne was featured with more versatility, so it may be expected for him to make some plays inside the numbers.
Running Backs
Malachi Hosley
Malachi Hosley adds valuable depth to an already explosive Georgia Tech backfield, but make no mistake, he’s much more than a complementary piece. The Columbus, Georgia native put together a dominant two-year stretch at Penn, racking up over 2,250 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns in the Ivy League. In 2024, he rushed for 1,192 yards and nine scores, earning Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors, third-team All-American recognition, and a spot as a Walter Payton Award finalist. In addition, his freshman campaign's accolades that included Ivy League Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-American, Hosley’s production was consistent and electric, logging ten 100-yard rushing games in his final 13 outings. Having the reputation for his elite vision and home run ability, he enters Georgia Tech as one of the most feared backs incoming from the FCS ranks, backed by a Pro Football Focus run grade of 92.1 and a top-20 national ranking.