Skip to main content

Auburn Transfer Eric Reed Jr Commits to Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech landed another defensive back transfer with Eric Reed Jr coming over from Auburn

On Sunday, Georgia Tech added to their secondary with Notre Dame transfer K.J. Wallace and it appears that the Yellow Jackets were not done there for the week. On Wednesday night, Auburn cornerback Eric Reed Jr became the next addition to the team when he announced that he would be taking his talent to the flats to play for Geoff Collins. 

With Georgia Tech losing so many members of last year's secondary, there was going to need to be some retooling in the back of the defense. Reed becomes the fourth defensive back transfer alone for Tech, joining Wallace, Auburn transfer Ahmari Harvey, and Notre Dame transfer Khari Gee. 

Reed has size at 6-1 200 LBS and could come in and play right away. He was a former four-star recruit from Louisiana and had a lot of top schools competing for his services. 

The one thing to note not only about Reed but for all of these defensive back transfers is that they are all light on experience. They are all talented players but have not made it on the field very much. It will be interesting to see how many of them can be instant impact players, considering their youth and inexperience. 

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where did former Georgia Tech players sign as undrafted free agents?

Tariq Carpenter drafted by Green Bay Packers

Georgia Tech Football adds Notre Dame transfer, K.J. Wallace

ACC Baseball Standings Update: 5/2

Eric Reed Jr
Football

Auburn Transfer Eric Reed Jr Commits to Georgia Tech Football

By Jackson Caudell31 seconds ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Clemson Series Preview

By Jackson Caudell31 seconds ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: 5/5 Updated Postseason Projections

By Jackson Caudell31 seconds ago
Danny Hall
Baseball

Georgia Tech Extends Contracts of Baseball Staff Through 2025

By Jackson Caudell31 seconds ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Back in College Baseball Rankings After Series Win Over Miami

By Jackson CaudellMay 3, 2022
3-4 GT vs Pitt2 Josh
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball: New Offers go out to Talented In-State 2024 Prospects

By Jackson CaudellMay 3, 2022
Michael Devoe- Georgia Tech Basketball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Works Out for the Atlanta Hawks

By Jackson CaudellMay 3, 2022
Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Target Kaleb Cost Releases Top Five Schools List

By Jackson CaudellMay 2, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Miami Series Recap

By Jackson CaudellMay 2, 2022