Auburn Transfer Eric Reed Jr Commits to Georgia Tech Football

On Sunday, Georgia Tech added to their secondary with Notre Dame transfer K.J. Wallace and it appears that the Yellow Jackets were not done there for the week. On Wednesday night, Auburn cornerback Eric Reed Jr became the next addition to the team when he announced that he would be taking his talent to the flats to play for Geoff Collins.

With Georgia Tech losing so many members of last year's secondary, there was going to need to be some retooling in the back of the defense. Reed becomes the fourth defensive back transfer alone for Tech, joining Wallace, Auburn transfer Ahmari Harvey, and Notre Dame transfer Khari Gee.

Reed has size at 6-1 200 LBS and could come in and play right away. He was a former four-star recruit from Louisiana and had a lot of top schools competing for his services.

The one thing to note not only about Reed but for all of these defensive back transfers is that they are all light on experience. They are all talented players but have not made it on the field very much. It will be interesting to see how many of them can be instant impact players, considering their youth and inexperience.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where did former Georgia Tech players sign as undrafted free agents?

Tariq Carpenter drafted by Green Bay Packers

Georgia Tech Football adds Notre Dame transfer, K.J. Wallace

ACC Baseball Standings Update: 5/2