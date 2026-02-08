Georgia Tech endured a significant number of changes in the offseason and will have a roster that looks drastically different compared to the one it had a year ago. The quarterback room looks different, the tight ends, and the defensive line. Despite the changes and new players on the roster, head coach Brent Key was active and did a good job of bringing in talented prospects in the recruiting class and the transfer portal.

Let’s take a look at which parts of the roster got better, stayed the same, and even got worse compared to 2025.

The Better

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Noah Carter (24) celebrates a tackle near the LSU goal line at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The defensive line feels like it will be much better in 2026 for the Yellow Jackets. They were very active in the portal and brought in six new defensive linemen in Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Taje McCoy, Tim Griffin, Noah Carter, and Jordan Walker. Carter has potential game-wrecking ability and is a young player with astounding potential. Griffin gives the Yellow Jackets versatility and a player who can move around and play wherever. Thomas and Carroll-Jackson are run stoppers. Walker and McCoy add much-needed depth.

In addition to it, Georgia Tech brings back Brayden Manley, Amontrae Bradford, Christian Garrett, and Andre Fuller Jr as a couple of notable names who return. This has been a position group on the team that has struggled with consistency and getting pressure on the quarterback. It feels like with the additions, returners, and young freshmen, this unit should become a major strength next year and improve the defense drastically.

Georgia Tech struggled defending the run and ranked as the No.88 rush defense a season ago, giving up 164.3 rushing yards per game. This area and the defensive line as a whole should be much better next fall.

The Even

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Now this was hard because I wanted to put the running back room into the better area. When you get an elite running back like Justice Haynes, it changes everything tremendously. Yes, he is that good. I went back and thought about it a little bit more. Sure, the unit can be drastically improved, but it won’t be easy when you have a top 25 rush offense. They also had an elite dual-threat quarterback in Haynes King, who won ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year. It will be hard to replicate 953 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

King was one who made me weigh it more heavily because he puts pressure on defense with his arm and his legs. That RPO action made it tough for defenses to key in on the running backs. This year, I’m not too sure if they will have that same luxury with whoever is the starting quarterback. They may have to rely more heavily on the running game through the running backs which means more touches and more threats of injury.

This room is predominantly the same, with Chad Alexander, Malachi Hosley, Shane Marshall, Trelain Maddox, and J.P Powell all coming back. They do add an NFL caliber running back into the mix, which changes things, but will the running game be the same without the threat of a runner at the quarterback spot? It remains to be seen.

The Worse

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Harrison Moore (52) celebrates after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is no easy way to put it, but the offensive line is worse in 2026 compared to 2025. The Yellow Jackets had one of the best offensive lines in the country and were up for several awards at the end of the season. Georgia Tech lost All-American OL Keylan Rutledge, Harrison Moore, Joe Fusile, and Tana Alo-Tupuola. This offensive line paved the way for the No.21 rush offense in the country and for standout running back Malachi Hosley to average seven yards per carry. Georgia Tech averaged 197.5 rushing yards per game a season ago.

They will bring back Ethan MacKenny and Malachi Carney at both tackles, which is a major plus for the Yellow Jackets. However, there are question marks around the interior of the offensive line and who will emerge as starters. Georgia Tech did add former Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata and will bring back Jameson Riggs and others who have been patient, but still a lot of questions. They did add Favour Edwin and Markell Samuel, but they play predominantly offensive tackle.

If you compare it to a season ago, the Yellow Jackets biggest question coming into the season on the offensive line was the right tackle spot that Carney earned and would go on to become an All-ACC honorable mention. Right now, they have three, so it will take time to see who will emerge and stand out for those roles. A lot of the identity for a Brent Key team starts and stops with the offensive line. So it will be imperative that they get this right for next fall. Now, I could be wrong, but as it stands, the offensive line is worse.

More Georgia Tech News: