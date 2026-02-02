Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Review: Defensive Line

The transfer portal has come and gone, with teams trying to improve their rosters for the upcoming fall. The Yellow Jackets were one of them who made a number of moves. Today, we are taking a look at the defense and what the Ramblin Wreck added.



Georgia Tech didn’t wait around to add to the defensive line and make it a unit of emphasis in the 2026 transfer portal cycle. The Yellow Jackets made calculated moves to improve the roster and replenish the position. Let’s take a look at some of the departures and additions.

Departures

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Non-Portal (Out of eligibility)

EDGE: N/A

Defensive Line: Ronald Triplette, Matthew Alexander, Jordan Van Den Berg, Akelo Stone, Jason Moore

For the most part, Georgia Tech was able to retain a good amount of the defensive line, especially the young guys. They didn’t lose any edge rushers to the transfer portal, and only lost defensive linemen who graduated and ran out of eligibility. The Yellow Jackets had a plan and executed it at a high level to replace some of their contributors from a season ago. Let’s take a closer look.

Additions

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Noah Carter (24) celebrates a tackle near the LSU goal line at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

EDGE: Taje McCoy, Jordan Walker, Noah Carter,

Defensive Line: Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Tawfiq Thomas, Tim Griffin

Georgia Tech added six players from the portal to help bolster its roster. There are several intriguing prospects they landed that should be able to make a difference. Noah Carter has the most upside out of this group and star potential written all over him if the Yellow Jackets can continue to develop him. Tim Griffin is the most versatile of the group, being able to play inside and also outside on the defensive line. He is a true tweener. Taje McCoy and Jordan Walker should complement each other well and be good rotational pieces. Vincent Carroll-Jackson and Tawfiq Thomas are good run stoppers and should be able to help aid the run defense that was porous a year ago.

Georgia Tech brought in a solid class for the defensive line with new prospects Alex Willis, Christian Speakman, Jordan Woods, and Amier Clarke. Woods is probably one of the more intriguing of this group with his 6’4 and 220-pound frame. If he can add some strength and power, he may see the field early on for the Yellow Jackets.

Overall, it should be a fun and exciting unit to watch, especially with all of the returners who are coming back. Andre Fuller Jr, Christian Garrett, Amontrae Bradford, Landen Marshall, Blake Belin, Carrington Coombs, Shymeik Jones, Drew Cohen, and Jordan Boyd will be fascinating to see in 2026.



