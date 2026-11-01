Biggest Winners/Losers From Georgia Tech's Blowout Loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers

Georgia Tech is a spiraling football team right now and there is not an end in sight it appears.

After getting rocked by Boston College (who lost to Duke 47-2 on Saturday) last week, the Yellow Jackets showed up in Pittsburgh and lost 34-11, a night in which the offense could not move the ball at all for most of the night.

This loss drops Georgia Tech to 2-6 and they are on the brink of missing a bowl game for the first time in the Brent Key era. The problems remain the same for this team and even with Pitt missing some key staters in this game, they controlled it from start to finish.

Let's break down the winners and losers from last night.

Loser: Georgia Tech's QB situation

This program misses Haynes King in a big way and while Alberto Mendoza has had some moments this season where he has looked like a compotent ACC quarterback, tonight was tough for him.

Mendoza finished the game 16-for-25 for only 81 yards and a 91.2 QB rating. Mendoza was also very loose with the ball, fumbling multiple times (four, to be exact), but thankfully Georgia Tech recovered a number of them.

He was replaced by Grady Adamson in the second half and while Adamson did have an 18-yard rushing TD, he was not fantastic either. He was 6-for-17 for 62 yards and had 63 yards rushing. Given how both players played, it is an open question as to who starts against Louisville next week.

Loser: Georgia Tech's offense

Over the past few weeks, Georgia Tech's offense had shown some encouraging signs of having competent pieces on offense, but against the Panthers on Saturday night, they were a disaster.

Georgia Tech finished the night with 238 yards, including just 77 in the first half, and if not for 106 yards put up in garbage time in the fourth quarter, it would have been worse.

The Yellow Jackets averaged just 3.1 yards per play, 2.9 yards per rush, and 6.5 yards per completion. They gave up five sacks and 10 tackles for loss as well.

The offensive line continues to be a disaster; the team can't run the ball, and the quarterbacks cannot move the ball. It was an embarrassing performance by George Godsey and the Yellow Jackets' offensive coaching staff.

Loser: Georgia Tech's run defense

The Yellow Jackets' run defense has been one of the worst in the country for the entire season, and they gave up nearly 300 yards rushing to a Pitt team missing one of their top rushers.

The Panthers finished the night with 281 yards and averaged over five yards per carry. Damon Ferguson Jr. totaled nearly 200 yards by himself and whether it was poor run fits or tackling or anything else, Georiga Tech could not get a stop. It was not really surprising, but it was still hard to watch all the same.

Winner: Georgia Tech finally forces some turnovers

The Yellow Jackets have been one of the worst teams in the country when it comes to forcing turnovers, but they were able to get a couple today. First-year cornerback Trae Stevenson Jr. got an interpception in the second half of the game and Georgia Tech recovered a fumble in the second half.

There was almost nothing I could come up with when it came to winners in this game, but this is it.