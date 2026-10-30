Florida vs. Georgia Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 9

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators have both had some impressive wins this season, but have also had some baffling losses. We'll find out more about these two teams when they face each other in a Week 9 showdown.

Let's dive into my favorite bets for this SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Florida vs. Georgia Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia -11.5 (-110) vs. Florida

Gunnar Stockton 250+ Passing yards (+114)

Vernell Brown III Anytime Touchdown (+250)

Georgia -11.5 (-110) vs. Florida

In arguably the biggest ranked vs. ranked game of the week, Florida is going to be let down by its defense. The Gators' offense can overwhelm inferior teams, but when they play elite teams like Georgia, their defense loses them the game. The Florida defense ranks 125th in the country in opponent success rate, making it one of the worst defenses in college football.

The Bulldogs should be able to cruise to a win on Saturday.

Gunnar Stockton 250+ Passing yards (+114)

Florida's biggest weakness is its secondary. The Gators rank 112th in opponent EPA per pass and 126th in opponent pass success rate. That could lead to big things for Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton. He has reached 249+ passing yards in three straight games, including throwing for 272 yards in a loss to Auburn last week.

Vernell Brown III Anytime Touchdown (+250)

Florida's No. 2 receiver Bailey Stockton is likely to miss this week's game, making Vernell Brown III a valuable weapon for the Gators against the Bulldogs. He has already hauled in 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns this season, but with Stockton out, he's likely to see an increase in passes thrown his way. As a result, he could be a great touchdown bet at +250.

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