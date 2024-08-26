Bill Belichick Gives High Praise To Brent Key, Georgia Tech After Their Upset Win Over No. 10 Florida State
The compliments and praise for Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key have been flowing in since they were able to upset No. 10 Florida State on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. That continued today when Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all time and winner of six Super Bowls as a head coach, went on the Pat McAfee show and talked very highly of what Key and Goergia Tech were able to do on Saturday:
"What a game for Georgia Tech and Coach Key. That was fantastic what a game."
Belichick went on to talk about why he thought Georgia Tech was able to go and pull the upset vs the Seminoles:
"Well, first of all, Georgia Tech has a good program. They were in a bowl game last year and they have consistently played well against good teams in the ACC so I think Brent has done a great job there. As you mentioned, he was a disciple of Nick (Saban) so I am sure that he has taken a lot of lessons that he learned there in Tuscaloosa and used in Atlanta but you know what, when you have a really tough opener like that, it just really sets the tone for training camp and I think that is going to be true in the NFL, like Kansas City and Baltimore, that is a good example and that is a big game for both teams, one team is going to win it but it has forced both teams to have a really strong training camp in preparation for the opener and it just kinda sharpens the knife a little bit going in there but great win for Georgia Tech in a great setting."
Key and the Yellow Jackets captured their first victory of the season with a thrilling 24-21 win over No. 10 Florida State on Saturday at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The Yellow Jackets won the game as time expired thanks to a 44-yard field goal courtesy of sophomore kicker Aidan Birr. The field goal culminated a 49-yard drive that took 12 plays and the final 6:33 off the game clock. Georgia Tech finished the game with 190 yards on the ground, led by running back Jamal Haynes’ 75 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. The stout Yellow Jackets defense countered by holding Florida State to just under 100 yards rushing (98) on the day to help secure the program’s first win over a nationally-ranked opponent in a season opener since 2005.
Key now improves to an impressive 5-0 mark against ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents following Saturday’s win. It also represents Georgia Tech’s first over a top-10 opponent since the “Miracle on Techwood Drive” in 2015, which was also over then No. 9 Florida State.