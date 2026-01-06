Bill Belichick Had Two-Word Response When Asked About NFL Job Openings
Bill Belichick didn’t intend for the Patriots to be his final NFL job when New England owner Robert Kraft made the decision to move in a new direction following the 2023 season.
Belichick famously interviewed for the Falcons job, which ultimately went to Raheem Morris, but did not return to the sideline in 2024—instead spending the year building out a media career. He returned to coaching in 2025, not in the pros but at North Carolina, a surprising move that begat a disappointing 4–8 first college season for the coaching legend.
After the NFL’s Black Monday, there are six head coaching vacancies, including a number with Belichick ties. Belichick came up as defensive coordinator of the Giants, who fired his former assistant Brian Daboll at mid-year. He had his first head coaching job with the Browns, who fired Kevin Stefanski. The Raiders, who are run in part by minority owner and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, dismissed Pete Carroll on Monday. The Titans, Cardinals and, once again, the Falcons, are also looking for coaches.
Belichick appeared on the Let’s Go podcast on the heels of these NFL moves. He was asked by host Jim Gray about a potential return to the pros and how he handles negative recruiting from other college program around the possibility of him walking away from the Tar Heels.
“I’ve heard plenty of that,” Belichick said. “... Nothing’s changed. I’m where I was a month ago. I’m here at North Carolina. I really appreciate the love and support we’ve gotten from the community down here, from the school, from Chancellor [Lee H.] Roberts, ADs Bubba Cunningham, Steve Newmark. Work with Mike Lombardi and our staff here, we’re building a good program and I’m excited for the direction we’re headed in.”
Belichick mentioned the giant 39-person high school recruiting class that UNC has brought to campus, a group that ranks No. 17 nationally in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. The program is also active early in the transfer portal, with 25 players departing but eight already committed, including former Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.
Belichick’s Tar Heels tenure got off to about as bad a start as anyone could have imagined, but the team quietly improved down the stretch. If Belichick does want to return to the pros, proving he has some new tricks up his sleeve at the college level after a rough 2025 could be a good start.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.