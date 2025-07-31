Blake Gideon Gives Updates On A.J. Hoffler, Akelo Stone, and The Edge Rusher Competition
There is arguably no position on Georgia Tech that is going to get more scrutiny than their defensive line, particularly the pass rush. The Yellow Jackets are bringing in a lot of new (and old) faces to help bolster their front four and while the run defense is hoping to maintain their level of play from last season, the pass rush has to see a big jump up if this team is going to compete for an ACC Championship.
In the offseason, Georgia Tech brought in A.J. Hoffler (Clemson) to help bolster the edge and brought back Akelo Stone (Ole Miss). Today after practice, Yellow Jackets defensive coordinator Blake Gideon talked about Hoffler, Stone, and the battle going on at the edge right now:
On A.J. Hoffler...
"He's got some talent. He's not at the end of his rope. He can get a lot better. I think he knows that. He's got that kind of maturity. But man, he's a positive kid. He's got a smile on his face and he brings an intensity and a physicality and a toughness and I think everybody saw that this summer because I was frustrated for him you know, not being able to go in spring like he wanted to but he's an outstanding young man, we're blessed to have him his teammates love him which, I care a lot about how your teammates feel about you."
On Akelo Stone...
"Again, I've been so impressed, and I gotta give Coach Key a lot of credit on this because he had the relationship before with Akelo. And he came to me whenever Akelo went into the portal and was like, Listen, this is the right type of guy. I know this guy, right? I didn't know him, you know? And so I leaned on the coach. I've got no reason not to trust him. But again, that's what's important to us is getting the right people here. You know, there's just a brand of football that we're gonna play here and the standard that we're gonna hold our guys to. I think he makes that very clear. Not just on the football field, but how they live their lives. And so we want the right kind of people. That's what I've been so impressed with, with all the additions that I really had, nothing to do with that, maybe came here back in January or had been signed back in January is all of them have fit right in and they've shut their mouth and they've opened their eyes and ears and they've fallen right into place and then added to our culture."
On the defensive end position...
"Yeah, number one, I think all those guys in that room, old and young, whether they started another school, or they just got here out of high school, I think we've finally gotten them to stop looking at the end of the road and just worry about today, right? Just focus on today, let's win this play, let's win this drill, let's stretch the right way, let's go to class the right way, let's be on time. All those little things, the football stuff takes care of itself. But I think a lot of times, people get caught up in the depth chart and where I am starting out at. Don't worry about that, that'll take care of itself. You know, if you start looking too far ahead, then you're not gonna be the best version of yourself. And that's what we've preached to our guys. That's all we need from you, is be the best version of you every day. So I'm pleased with where that room is at, being day three. Coach just spoke to the team out there after practice, and I think the physicality that that today was about and how it sounded like football started in that room and how those guys were playing violently, violently on the edge."
Those are going to be two important players, but others like Brayden Manley, Amontrae Bradford, and Ronald Triplette are going to have to step up as well. Georgia Tech saw improvements in their defense last year under Tyler Santucci, can they continue improving under Gideon?