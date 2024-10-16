Bleav Georgia Tech: Discussing the Decison to Move the 2025 GT-UGA Matchup and Giving an Early Look at Notre Dame
On the latest episode of the Bleav in Georgia Tech Podcast, there was a lot to disect today.
Yellow Jackets athletic director J Batt released a statement this morning announcing the decision to move the 2025 GT-UGA rivalry game away from Bobby Dodd Stadium and into Mercedes Benz Stadium. RJ and Jackson discuss this on today's episode, as well as giving final thoughts on the UNC win and an early look at the matchup with No. 12 Notre Dame.
After practice today, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was asked about the game moving to Mercedes Benz for next year and gave a brief answer.
"How many days away? Come on. Come on, Chad. You know me better than that. Not at all. I'm just, I'm excited to be able to get a deal done and it be able to be beneficial for us."
Georgia Tech is gearing up for a matchup with No. 12 Notre Dame, a game that will be played in Mercedes Benz Stadium. When asked about playing games in Mercedes Benz Stadium and how it is beneficial to Georgia Tech, Key said this:
"Yeah, I think I believe there's a year or two years left on the contract. Whatever it is left on the contract, that was way before me. That was way before me. But it's one of the greatest stadiums in the world. It's a great venue to play a game in. You talk about the sidelines are good, the field is good, just everything about it, the facilities, the locker rooms. It's great for the fans, the venue for the fans. It was pretty cool. You talk about history to play Notre Dame. I was in the first game in Mercedes-Benz. What was that? 2017? We opened up the Mercedes-Benz. So we had a lot of chances to play in there. Going to games there. Concerts. Soccer. But it's a great venue. Excited to be able to play and be a part of it."