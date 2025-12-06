How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Monmouth: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech is back at home today and the Yellow Jackets are looking to snap their three-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech is coming off a home loss on Wednesday to Mississippi State and they have not been able to put together four quarters of consistent basketball all season. They could use a win today to get back on track as ACC play gets closer and closer.

Monmouth comes into the Saturday matinee winners of the last two games, most recently defeating Princeton on Wednesday, 63-58. Three Hawks are averaging double-digits on the young season, led by 15.0 points per game from Jason Rivera-Torres. Rivera-Torres also leads Monmouth on the glass, securing a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. As a team, the Hawks lead the CAA in blocks per game, and rank 23rd in the country, averaging 5.6 per game. Monmouth also leads the CAA in free throw percentage, converting 74.3 percent.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 | 12 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Matchup History

Georgia Tech and Monmouth are set to meet for just the second time in program history on Saturday afternoon. The two programs first met in 1985 under the leadership of Bobby Cremins in McCamish Pavilion with the Yellow Jackets taking the decision, 96-66. Georgia Tech last met a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference in 2022 when it hosted Northeastern in Atlanta. When competing against current members of the CAA, the Jackets are 32-3.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge when they hosted Mississippi State for a midweek tilt. Four different Jackets finished in double-figure scoring numbers for the sixth time this season, paced by a career-high 23 points from Kowacie Reeves Jr. Reeves reached the 23 points hitting a career-best seven three-pointers. But it wasn’t enough to lift Georgia Tech to a win, dropping an 85-73 decision.

While Georgia Tech has not been playing well, especially on offense, I think they are capable of getting the win today at home. Conference play is getting closer and closer and the ACC opener for the Yellow Jackets is against Duke. Momentum needs to start being built.

