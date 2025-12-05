Bleav In Georgia Tech: Buster Faulkner Departs, How Can Georgia Tech Replace Him?

Georgia Tech is looking for a new offensive coordinator.

It was reported yesterday evening that Buster Faulkner was going to be leaving The Flats to be the next offensive coordinator at the University of Florida. Faulkner has been with Georgia Tech since Brent Key was hired as the full-time head coach in 2023 and directed one of the best offenses in the country and the ACC for the past three seasons. He was also instrumental in developing Haynes King into the quarterback that he became. Georgia Tech was reportedly willing to match any offer for Faulkner, so does that signal they would pay top dollar for a new offensive coordinator?

Big Hire for Key

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key leads the team on the field before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While head coach Brent Key is going to have the chance to make another good hire, this is a blow for the Yellow Jackets. Faulkner has been one of the best offensive coordinators and play callers since his time in Atlanta, and he developed Haynes King into one of the nation's best quarterbacks and a Heisman candidate.

Over the summer, it was reported that Faulkner received a significant raise from Georgia Tech. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Faulkner was given a two-year contract extension that will pay him $1.5 million per year. Faulkner became one of the highest paid assistants in the ACC and among the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the country. Per Thamel, it was the largest assistant coaching contract ever given out at Georgia Tech

At the start of fall camp, this is what Faulkner had to say about getting the extension at Georgia Tech:

"Absolutely I start with Coach Key and his commitment, I can't thank him enough, and his commitment to Georgia Tech, that is the best thing about working for Coach Key, he loves this place and he wants to do everything that he can to win. He takes care of his staff, and I am just grateful for the opportunity and very understanding that we got a job to do for Georgia Tech and Coach Key. Obviously, Dr. Cabrera and what he's done and what he's done for this program over the last several years and the commitment that he's made. You know, obviously it speaks, right? So super excited, you know, other guys, obviously J Batt and what he did his two years here, and Jon Palumbo, and obviously Ryan coming on now. I mean, what better time to be at Georgia Tech? Being in this state means a lot to me. I've said that over the last couple of years. There's not another place in the world I'd rather be. I've said it, I mean it, and just really excited about, you know, what the future holds, you know, for this place."

Faulkner was also asked about being recognized as one of the top coordinators in college football:

"Well, what it says is we got great players here, we got great commitment from the head coach, all right, and we've got a great staff, right? It's not just one man. There are a lot of guys in there, you know, all the way down from obviously Geep Wade, Norval McKenzie, Chris Weinke. We've all been here now for three years together. And then Trent McKnight, the last two years, right? And then there are other guys, Dylan Dockery, A.J. Erdely, DeAndre Smelter, right? Those guys have been phenomenal in everything that we ask them to do with ideas, presenting different things. And then we obviously added Brian Bohannon, and he's a guy who's been a head coach for 13 years. Got great offensive ideas. He brings another whole, another element to, you know, to what we're trying to do, right? So we got a great staff, and that's where that goes. That's for all of us."

This year, Georgia Tech once again had one of the best offenses in the country thanks to Faulkner and King.

Now, Key is going to have to search for a new play caller to lead the offense and keep things rolling on The Flats.

