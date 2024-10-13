Bleav Georgia Tech: Instant Reaaction to Georgia Tech's 41-34 Win Over North Carolina
What a game it was in Chapel Hill today.
Georgia Tech walked out of there with a 41-34 victory over the Tar Heels and moved to 5-2 this season. It was the programs fourth straight victory over North Carolina and they have won six of the last seven. It seemed like the Yellow Jackets might be in a big of jeopardy when the Tar Heels overcame a 10 point defecit in the 4th quarter, but they recovered and running back Jamal Haynes scampered for a 68-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left to ice the game and give the Yellow Jackets the win.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, Jackson and RJ discuss the Yellow Jackets win over North Carolina including the final drive, the dominant run game, Haynes King's injury, and much more.
After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key updated the health of King with a brief answer.
"No, we will know something soon. He's in there enjoying the victory."
It will be the biggest thing to monitor for Georgia Tech next week, with a matchup against Notre Dame on deck at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If King is not able to play, it might be Pyron's first start of the year and it would come against one of the best defenses in the country.
This game was a roller coaster and it ended on a 68-yard touchdown from Jamal Haynes with 16 seconds remaining.
It was a good day for the Georgia Tech offense, especially the running game. Georgia Tech totaled 505 yards, including 371 yards (a season high) on the ground, averaging nearly eight yards per carry. Jamal Haynes led the way with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, averaging 8.9 yards per carry. Haynes King had 107 yards on 11 carries and Chad Alexander finished with 61 yards on 10 carries. This team is starting to find its groove running the football after the bye week.
King finished the day 11-22 for 127 yards through the air. It was not his best day passing, but the running game made up for it.
The defense came up with three sacks on the day and forced two turnovers, two categories that Georgia Tech has struggled in this season.
Overall, it was a good win for Georgia Tech, despite playing a poor fourth quarter. They did enough to win and now they will get a chance to face Notre Dame in Mercedes Benz Stadium next week with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility.