Bleav Georgia Tech Instant Reaction: Yellow Jackets Stun No. 10 Florida State to Start the Season 1-0
What a way to start the season for Georgia Tech. They got the win over No. 10 Florida State and pulled a big upset. Their offensive line was dominant, the running game was excellent throughout, and the defense showed they should be much better this season.
Georgia Tech proved a lot of people wrong once again today. Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key has had a lot of success against ranked teams as an underdog and continued that today. The Georgia Tech rushing attack looked like it did not miss a beat, the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and the defense looked much improved. Georgia Tech outgained Florida State 336-291 and outrushed Florida State 190-98. That was the difference in the game. Georgia Tech had to beat Florida State on the line of scrimmage and they did just that.
Jamal Haynes rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries, King had 54 on 15 carries, and Chad Alexander had seven carries for 41 yards. Malik Rutherford was the leading receiver for Georgia Tech, catching four passes for 66 yards. Georgia Tech averaged 6.5 yards per play while Florida State averaged 5.0.
The Florida State rushing attack that got a lot of attention coming into this game was held to 3.2 yards per carry.
This is a massive win for the program. Things have been trending up for the Yellow Jackets under Key and while they still have a tough road ahead, this is a great way to start the year. Now, they have to handle the success and attention this game will get and be prepared to face Georgia State next weekend.
On the latest episode of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, Jackson and RJ breakdown every part of the Georgia Tech win today and what it means going forward. What are the biggest takeaways from this game and what does Georgia Tech still need to improve upon going forward? Does this win change the outlook on the season in a big way?
