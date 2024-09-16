Bleav Georgia Tech: Reviewing the Yellow Jackets win over VMI
Georgia Tech took the field against an overmatched VMI team on Saturday and did exactly what they were supposed to do. The Yellow Jackets took care of business and put the Keydets away early and were able to work in a lot of players to get snaps. Georgia Tech won 59-7 and held VMI to only 104 yards on 47 plays.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and I talk about the game and discuss Haynes King and the passing attack, Trelain Maddox having a breakout game, Eric Singleton Jr dominating, and the defense suffocating VMI's offense.
Georgia Tech is going to have a big task ahead of them on Saturday when they go to No. 19 Louisville.
Transfer quarterback Tyler Shough has battled injuries throughout his career, but when healthy, he has shown he can be a good quarterback. He has thrown for 581 yards and six touchdowns so far this year while completing 68.4% of his passes. Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks is the leading receiver with 13 catches for 172 yards and Jadon Thompson has two touchdowns. These guys are going to test the Georgia Tech secondary and Brohm is going to put his guys in a position to succeed.
When you look at the matchup, it does lean in Louisville's favor. The Cardinals are 19th in dropback success rate at 46% while Georgia Tech's defense is 112th in dropback success rate allowed. Louisville is 39th in EPA/dropback (expected points added) while Georgia Tech is 94th in EPA/dropback allowed. Now again, we have not seen Louisville play a good opponent yet, but they numbers look good through two games.
Saturday might come down to the pass rush and how Georgia Tech's defense can affect the quarterback and create havoc. It should be mentioned that Louisville has a far better running game than Syraucse does so they will not be relying just on the pass, but Georgia Tech's run defense does seem improved. Will defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci have to rely on the blitz to try and get to Shough on Saturday or will players like Romello Height, Sylvain Yondjouen, Kevin Harris or someone else to get pressure.
The defense was the big question mark for Georgia Tech coming into the year and while it is improved in some areas, they had a really bad showing against Syracuse's passing attack. They have a chance to go up against a good offense this Saturday and show that performance is not indicative of how the season will go.