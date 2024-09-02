Bleav Georgia Tech: The ACC Appears to Be Wide Open; Can Georgia Tech Take Advantage?
It is really early in the season, but the ACC appears to be an open conference. If that is the case, where does Georgia Tech fit in?
The Yellow Jackets took down the preseason favorite in week zero and followed it up with a convincing win over Georgia State. While the Yellow Jackets still have a tough schedule in front of them, they have arguably been the most impressive team in the conference so far. They have a chance to reach 3-0 this weekend when they face Syracuse on the road.
What about the rest of the conference? Clemson was blown out by Georgia and continues to look like a more average program than what we are used to seeing. Miami was certainly impressive and might be the most talented team in the ACC, but they will have to show it consistently after blowing out Florida on the road. NC State and Virginia Tech were the two favorite "sleeper picks" at the conference, but both looked shaky after the first weekend of games. NC State had to hold off FCS foe Western Carolina and Virginia Tech lost on the road against Vanderbilt. Can both of those teams still be a factor in the ACC? Yes, but they did not get off to the start they wanted. Louisville put up a bunch of points and looked impressive, but they were facing Austin Peay. We won't know if Florida State is able to bounce back until tonight, but they could still be a factor in this conference title race. It is just through one week, but the ACC looks to be as open as it has been in some time.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson talk about the first weekend in the ACC and how Georgia Tech might fit in this conference title race.
