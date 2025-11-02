Bleav In Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction and Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 48-36 Loss to NC State
Georgia Tech is undefeated no more.
The Yellow Jackets went on the road and fell to NC State 48-36, a night in which their defense could not get a stop and the offense settled for field goals instead of getting touchdowns. NC State totaled nearly 600 yards while also missing two of their best players (RB Hollywood Smothers and TE Justin Joly) and the Yellow Jackets only got one stop in the first nine possessions of the game.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson broke down the loss for the Yellow Jackets and what this means for them going forward in the ACC race and the CFP race.
Terrible Defensive Performance
NC State quarterback CJ Bailey had one of the best games of his young career vs Georgia Tech. Bailey finished the game 24-32 for 340 yards and three total touchdowns. He was able to make plays on the fly and hit his receivers deep down the field. Even with star tight end Justin Joly and the ACC's leading rusher in Hollywood Smothers, out for this game, the NC State offense could not be stopped by the Georgia Tech defense.
The offense for Georgia Tech was elite as well, but the problem for them was that they could not convert in the red zone. Georgia Tech had to settle for four field goal attempts tonight, making three and missing one. In a game like this, touchdowns are at a premium and despite the best efforts of quarterback Haynes King, the Yellow Jackets offense could not execute in NC State territory.
Now where does Georgia Tech go after their first loss of the season?
The Yellow Jackets still have plenty in front of them, even if the ACC race is getting messy and crowded. Now, Virginia remains the only unbeaten team in conference play after their win over California today. Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville, SMU, and Pittsburgh all have one loss in conference play and will be trying to get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.
Georgia Tech will finish with games at Boston College, home against Pittsburgh, and against Georgia in Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Yellow Jackets still have a chance to finish 11-1 if they play better, but that is the key. Georgia Tech's defense is going to have to play better to give this team a chance down the stretch.