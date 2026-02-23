The Most Underrated Player At Each Position For Georgia Tech Heading Into Spring Practice

Spring practice is less than a month away for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are going to enter a new phase of the Brent Key era in 2026. They are going to have two new coordinators, including multiple position coaching changes, and Haynes King is gone after a three -year run. It was a successful start to Key's tenure, but now there are going to be new faces in the program at a lot of different positions.

There are big names at certain positions, but who are the most underrated players at each position?

Quarterback- Grady Adamson

Deer Creek's Grady Adamson looks to throw a pass during the high school football game between Bishop McGuinness and Deer Creek High School at Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City., Friday, Aug., 30, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Tech is losing Haynes King and Aaron Philo at the QB position and both Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza and redshirt freshman Graham Knowles are looked at as the favorites to take the starting position, but don't sleep on redshirt freshman Grady Adamson.

Adamson has really good athleticism and an underrated arm. He was an early commitment for Georgia Tech's 2025 class and despite other teams making a run at him, he stuck with the Yellow Jackets. Mendoza is probably the favorite to win the job, but I think Adamson is a name to watch.

RB- Malachi Hosley

The leading rusher for the team who averaged over seven yards per carry is underrated?

Yes.

After the big addition of Justice Haynes, Hosley has begun to be overlooked as a vital part of this offense. He is going to form a great tandem with Haynes and it gives Georgia Tech one of the best running back rooms in the nation.

Wide Receiver- Debron Gatling

Georgia Tech is losing a lot of production in the wide receiver room through the transfer portal and players running out of eligibility. They brought in two from the portal themselves, but they are going to need some younger guys already on the roster to step up.

Debron Gatling came to Georgia Tech after spending a year at South Carolina and the speedster is going to have a chance to play a lot of snaps for the Yellow Jackets this fall. If someone is going to step up and get meaningful playing time.

OL- Jameson Riggs

Georgia Tech is bringing back Ethan Mackenny and Malachi Carney from last year's team and added Alabama's Joseph Ionata and Oklahoma State's Markell Samuel through the portal. Those four players seem very likely to start for the Yellow Jackets, but redshirt sophomore Jameson Riggs is going to vie for a position as well.

Riggs battled Carney for the right tackle spot last season and ended up not winning it and taking another development year. Will his third year in the program be the one where he breaks out? I think it is possible.

DL- Amontrae Bradford

Georgia Tech did not have a very good pass rush last season, but young defensive end Amontrae Bradford flashed some last season. He finished third among Georgia Tech's defensive ends in pass rush grade according to PFF and he has the physical tools to be an every down player. The Yellow Jackets need more consistent pass rush this season and Bradford is a guy to watch.

LB- Cayman Spaulding

Georgia Tech is bringing back the majority of its linebacker corps from last season, minus Tah'j Butler, and Spaulding was one player who started to flash towards the end of the season. He performed well when blitzing and flies around on defense. He finished with a 71.2 run defense grade and a 73.9 tackling grade. The linebackers for Georgia Tech need to be much better this season and Spaulding is included in that list.

DB- Fenix Felton

Felton got his opportunity to play late in the season and he flashed as a young player. Georgia Tech has some young DB's on this team, such as Felton, Tae Harris, and Elgin Sessions and each of them has a chance to earn playing time this season. He only played 86 snaps last season according to PFF and there is a good chance that he will play many more this season in a young safety room.

