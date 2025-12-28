Bleav in Georgia Tech: Reaction and Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Loss to BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl

At halftime of the Pop Tarts Bowl, it looked like Georgia Tech was in complete control against BYU. The Yellow Jackets were leading 21-10 heading into the locker room and were getting the ball to start the second half.

Then things got sideaways.

A fumble in the red zone, a blocked field goal, and an interception (plus poor time management) on the last drive of the game allowed BYU to score 15 unanswered points and win the Pop Tarts Bowl against the Yellow Jackets 25-21. BYU spoiled Georgia Tech's chances of winning their 10th game of the season and sent the Yellow Jackets to their 4th loss in the last five games.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we break down the Pop Tarts Bowl loss to BYU and our biggest takeaways.

What went wrong?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to pass against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For much of the game, Georgia Tech led a team that some argued should have been in the college football playoff, but they were just not able to put them away at the end.

Coming out of the half, Georgia Tech had a chance to go up three scores and really put a chokehold on the game, but a 3rd and goal fumble from true freshman Jordan Allen gave BYU the ball back. Despite that play, Georgia Tech was able to get the ball back quickly with an interception from Rodney Shelley in the end zone and get the momentum back for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets had a chance to put that drive behind them and try to get a three score lead. They drove down and got in scoring position, but Aidan Birr, who has not had much trouble with blocked field goals this season, had a kicked block and momentum once again had a sudden swing in BYU's favor.

The Cougars finally cashed in on the mistakes from Georgia Tech by driving the ball 80 yards in 11 plays, taking nearly five minutes off the clock and punching it in the end zone. The next two drives from Georgia Tech would result in three and outs and that gave way to BYU taking the lead for good.

King led his final drive as a Yellow Jacket and had a chance to win the game for Georgia Tech. He found Eric Rivers for a massive gain on 4th down to get Georgia Tech into scoring position, but an interception just a few plays later would end the game.

