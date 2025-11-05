Bleav in Georgia Tech: Reaction and Takeaways From Initial CFP Rankings
The first college footaball playoff rankings are now out.
The beginning of November means the season is winding down and that the playoff race is starting to heat up. The first of five rankings from the CFP selection committee was released last night and checking in at No. 17 was Georgia Tech. Their ranking is similar to the AP Poll ranking, where the Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 16.
Georgia Tech’s CFP ranking is its highest since it was tabbed 12th in the final rankings of 2014, which was the playoff’s inaugural season. The Jackets were included in CFP’s top 25 six times in seven weeks in 2014, reaching as high as No. 11, but did not return to the playoff rankings until Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1 ACC) are one of five Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the CFP rankings. They’re joined by No. 14 Virginia, No. 15 Louisville, No. 18 Miami (Fla.) and No. 24 Pitt. Tech hosts Pitt on Nov. 24 in what could be one of college football’s most pivotal games of the season in terms of both playoff positioning and the race for a berth in the ACC Championship Game.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, RJ breaks down the initial rankings and what it means for Georgia Tech
Everything in front of them
While the loss ends the perfect season for Georgia Tech, they still have everything ahead of them. The bye week is coming at a good time, as the team can reset and get ready for Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Georgia to finish the season.
There are still two paths for Georgia Tech to make the playoff. If they win out and get wins over Pitt and UGA, they would have a strong case for an at large spot, no matter if they made the ACC Championship or not. Of course, if Georgia Tech can get to the ACC Championship and win it, they will be in the playoff no matter what.
As long as Georgia Tech avoids the trap game spot at Boston College (1-8), they will have two great opportunities to get marquee wins when they face the Panthers and Bulldogs. As long as they beat the Eagles, it will set up to be the biggest two-game stretch in the Brent Key era at Georgia Tech.