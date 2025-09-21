Bleav In Georgia Tech: Reaction and Takeaways From Yellow Jackets Win Over Temple
It was not always pretty, but Georgia Tech got a 21-point win over Temple on Saturday afternoon. In the 45-24 win over the Owls, Georgia Tech racked up over 300 yards rushing and played mostl good defense throughout the night.
The frustrating part for Georgia Tech was after they went up 21-0 in the first quarter, their offense stalled out for the rest of the half. The Yellow Jackets totaled only nine yards in the second quarter and allowed Temple to hang around a bit longer than they should have.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, RJ and myself break down what went right and what went wrong for the Yellow Jackets in their win on Saturday.
Second Quarter Struggles
Georgia Tech did not pick up a first down in the second quarter and only totaled nine yards. After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked about his team's struggles through that part of the game:
""I'll look at the tape and see exactly from the schematic standpoint. At the end of the day, we had one yard and 3 -3 in -outs. So I don't care if it was us, it was them, whatever. I mean, we just didn't get the job done at all. So the majority of it was us. We had drops. We had missed blocks. We had missed blitz pickup. We didn't sustain a couple of times. So I'll look at the ones from what I saw, and that's on us. But, but into the day, it was three straight, three in -outs, and we had an opportunity to move the chains there."
The Yellow Jackets were able to run the ball consistently, including getting over 100 yards for star Jamal Haynes. Key talked about what it was like to get him going today and what that could mean going forward:
"Well, when we came into the game, we wanted to attack the perimeter early on. They did a lot of different things in the box, extra guys in the box, but did the various ways they played it. We wanted to get him on the perimeter and have it open up the inside a little bit. And he made some good hard runs too. He really did. Some good tough, hard runs. So early on, he's had his touches, but it's really been spread. And look, that's not necessarily a bad thing. The fact that we do have running backs now, and we were lacking in that a little bit last year with some of the depths, especially after some injuries. And to have guys now that we can put in there and roll, I mean, that's only going to help those guys be fresher in the fourth quarter when you need them."
Georgia Tech is 4-0 for the first time since 2014, the last year they made the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets will aim for 5-0 when they travel to Wake Forest next weekend.