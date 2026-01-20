Did Georgia Tech Get Better With The Transfer Portal? Position-by-Position Grades

While the transfer portal is officially close, it doesn’t mean teams are doing adding to their rosters and bringing in talent. Georgia Tech probably fits that category and will add one or two more players to its roster before it is said and done. They have done a good job of filling out the roster after a plethora of players graduate and other left for the portal.

I am going position-by-positon to recap who the Yellow Jackets added and lost in the portal (including graduation). Let’s take a look at how they turned out at each position.

Quarterback: D+

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against the BYU Cougars in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Additions: None

Subtractions: Haynes King, Aaron Philo

It looks like Georgia Tech is going to roll with the quarterback room of Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Cole Bergeron. That is not the worst quarterback room in the country but it is inexperienced. The Yellow Jackets missed on Beau Pribula (Virginia) and Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska). They should have at least got a competent starter to provide some depth at the position and one the young guys can depend on. They now will take the risk of inexperience in the room unless they add a quarterback late. Chances are they will not.

Running Back: A+

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) warms up ahead of the Washington game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additions: Justice Haynes

Subtractions: Jamal Haynes

It was only one acquisition but the Yellow Jackets nailed it getting one of the best running backs in the country in Justice Haynes who returns home where it all started. He starred at Blessed Trinity and Buford High School before leaving for Alabama. Haynes finished his junior season with 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. His home run ability is something the Yellow Jackets have long wanted and finally have to pair with Malachi Hosley. Expect for Georgia Tech to have a dynamic running game in 2026 especially with Haynes in the backfield

Wide Receiver: B

Alabama's Jaylen Mbakwe (3) signals after praying in the end zone before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additions: Jaylen Mbakwe, Jaiven Plummer, Isaiah Fuhrmann

Subtractions: Bailey Stockton, Isaiah Canion, Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, Zion Taylor, Jamauri Brice

Georgia Tech got a dynamite transfer in Jaylen Mbakwe who is an explosive player and dynamic with the ball in his hands. He should be fun to watch on Saturdays. However with that great acquisition, the Yellow Jackets just begin to land some prospects to bring into the portal cycle. They are some solid players with experience and will be interesting to see if they can carve out a roll for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Those name are Jaiven Plaummer and Isaiah Fuhrmann. It feels like they could have added a couple more pieces here to round it out, but currently have three.

Tight End: B+

Georgia Tech TE Luke Harpring | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Additions: Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, Spencer Mermans

Subtractions: Josh Beetham, Brett Seither, Luke Harpring, J.T. Byrne

Georgia Tech did a great job of replenishing its tight end room after all of the departures this past offseason. They didn’t blink and did a good job of bringing in veteran talent who has played at a high level and been contributors. Corbo is the best receiving tight end they brought in and can be a threat in the intermediate area of the field and the red zone. Merman and Harris each are good blocking tight ends but can also flair out and make big time catches when needed. A solid job for the Yellow Jackets after losing so much

Offensive Line: B-

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Markell Samuel poses for a photograph during the Oklahoma State Cowboys football media days in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Aug., 2, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additions: Favour Edwin, Markell Samuel, Joseph Ionata

Subtractions: Peyton Joseph, Harrison Moore, Benjamin Galloway, Tana Alo-Tupuola, Keylan Rutledge, Joe Fusile

When you look at the offensive line, it was a decent job for the Yellow Jackets who brought in a bic of young players and those who have experience. Samuel has been playing for a long time and has the most experience of the additions. Ionata had been the backup center for the Alabama Crimson Tide and will now look to lock down the starting role. Favour Edwin starred at ELCA High School in McDonough, Georgia and comes back home looking to complete. It was nice to solidify the room, but will be be enough to be able to come together and open holes for the dynamic playmakers. It remains to be seen.

EDGE Rusher: A

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Noah Carter (24) celebrates a tackle near the LSU goal line at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Additions: Jordan Walker, Taje McCoy, Noah Carter

Subtractions: N/A

I think Georgia Tech did a phenomenal job of addressing one of the weakest positions on the team. They have a potential game wrecker in Noah Carter who comes over from Alabama. He is highly rated and was one of the best players in the portal. Taje McCoy and Jordan Walker both have playing experience and were solid starters at their last stops. You pair that with the young talent they have in Andre Fuller Jr, Amontrae Bradford, and Christian Garrett and you have a potentially dangerous group that can take this team to the next level.

Defensive Line: A-

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Additions: Tawfiq Thomas, Tim Griffin, Vincent Carroll-Jackson





Subtractions: Blake Belin, Akelo Stone, Jordan Van Den Berg, Matthew Alexander, Jason Moore

More solid additions here for the the Yellow Jackets to replace the players who left after graduation and the one who hit the portal. Georgia Tech convinced Landen Marshall to return one more season for the Yellow Jackets after entering his name into the portal. Tim Giriffin gives them a tweener who can line up on the interior and also on the edge. His versatility will make him must see tv on Saturdays. Carroll-Jackson and Thomas provide the Yellow Jackets run stoppers and players who can clog up rush lanes and stop the run. Georgia Tech wasn’t good at stopping the run but got a whole lot better in that area with the additions.

Linebacker: B+

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Melvin Jordan IV (44) and linebacker Zakaih Saez (10) celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Additions: Melvin Jordan IV (returned back)

Subtractions: Tah’j Butler

The linebacker room had major questions marks after Tah’j Butler left and hit the portal before signing with Ole Miss, however the Yellow Jackets convinced Melvin Jordan IV to come back one more season. Georgia Tech now has all four linebackers from last season returning in Cayman Spaulding, Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, and now Jordan IV. No major additions from the portal for the Yellow Jackets and they have a number of younger players coming in with CJ Gamble, Kymani Morales, and Braylon Outlaw. The Yellow Jackets didn’t do much here, but more importantly they bought back a veteran players and will have four linebackers with experience you can’t beat that.

Cornerback: A-

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) runs with the ball as South Florida Bulls cornerback Jonas Duclona (3) tackles during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Additions: Jonas Duclona



Subtractions: Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley

The players Georgia Tech lost all graduated and didn’t have any eligibility remaining. They didn’t lose any cornerbacks to the transfer portal which is a testament of the job cornerbacks Kolbie Jones has done with the players. Jonas Duclona gives the Yellow Jacket much needed depth and a potential starter to mix in with the veteran players at the postion in Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, Savion Riley, and Zach Tobe. Duclona has a lot of experience playing at Wisconsin and USF. With his hard hititng ability and coverage skills it makes the Yellow Jackets better. Solid job for the Yellow Jackets at cornerback

Defensive Back: C+

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Fenix Felton (31) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Additions: None





Subtractions: Christian Pritchett, D.J. Moore

Now don’t get me wrong the players the Yellow Jackets were pretty much role players for the Yellow Jackets in Christian Pritchett and D.J. Moore, but they could have added another veteran safety to fill out the room. Experience is important, and while true freshmen Tae Harris and Fenix Felton played in 2025, it is good to get players who can come in and play under them in case of an injury or fatigue. Both have the potentiall to be elite players, but it will be important to have some guys that can come in and not miss a beat and be able to rotate guys. Feels like Georgia Tech could have added at least one more guy, but chose not to. They didn’t do enough here to help out the backend of the secondary.

