Former Georgia Tech Linebacker Tah'J Butler Announces New Transfer Destination

Georgia Tech has been busy in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in new players for the roster, but also losing some talent as well, like many teams do. One of the players that Georgia Tech lost was linebacker Tah'j Butler, a player who had played since he was a true freshman and who appeared primed for a breakout season in 2026.

Butler has found a new home and it is in the SEC. Butler announced on social media tonight that he is going to be transferring to Ole Miss

This past season, Butler posted 34 tackles and one interception for the Yellow Jackets defense. Per PFF, Butler played 324 total snaps, finishing with a 66.1 overall grade, including a 71.7 grade in coverage. During his freshman season in 2024, Butler finished with 25 tackles and had a PFF grade of 65.1 in 191 snaps.

The Georgia Tech linebacker group is going to be losing Butler and former Oregon State transfer Melvin Jordan. Right now, Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, and Cayman Spaulding are the veterans of the group while Georgia Tech is bringing in talented freshmen like CJ Gamble, Braylon Outlaw, and Kymani Morales. It would not be a surprise to see Georgia Tech bring in some experience at this position via the portal.

New Tight End Additions

Georgia Tech has been adding talent through the portal as well, especially at the tight end position. Since the portal opened, they have added Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo, Yale transfer Spencer Mermans, and New Mexico State transfer Gavin Harris.

Harris had 37 catches for 533 yards and 1 TD this year. He had the 8th-most receiving yards among tight ends in the FBS this season and he will add a different dimension to the Yellow Jackets' tight end room. For his career, Harris has 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave Harris a 61.3 overall grade in 715 snaps.

Georgia Tech is going to be the fourth school for Harris. He started his career at Howard, transferred to Central Michigan, and then to New Mexico State.

Mermans was one of the top blocking tight ends in the FCS level, something that Georgia Tech covets. He was the second-highest graded player on the Yale offense per PFF, finishing with a 90.2 overall grade, including an 82.1 run blocking grade in 230 snaps. This is a nice addition for Georgia Tech and one that should help them have another great season on the ground.

Corbo finished with 45 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he finished with 32 catches for 315 yards and seven touchdowns. Expect him, Harris, and Mermans to be the top three tight ends in this rotation, and behind them will be redshirt freshmen Connor Roush and Kevin Roche, as well as freshmen Jack Richerson and Nathan Agyemang.

