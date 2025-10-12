Bleav in Georgia Tech: Reaction and Takeaways to the Yellow Jackets Victory over Virginia Tech
For the first time against a power four team this season, Georgia Tech led wire-to-wire. The Yellow Jackets got out to an 18-0 lead early in the game and ended up getting a 35-20 victory over Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 and bowl eligible for the third straight season under head coach Brent Key, but they hope that the fun is just beginning.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we break down Georgia Tech's victory over the Hokies and talk about the schedule for the team moving forward.
Good effort vs Virginia Tech
The Yellow Jackets never trailed yesterday and did not have to come back from a deficit like they did against Colorado, Clemson, and Wake Forest. After the game, head coach Brent Key talked about how he wants his team to play with the ability to not look at the scoreboard and just worry about the next play:
"Yeah, I mean, when we really do preach no scoreboard, play every play, regardless of what happened on the last. Every play's got a history in life of its own. We play the next play. So our guys don't really-- and they don't see the scoreboard. They trust in the plan and trust in the other way we're going to play the game to play as long as we possibly can. So now from my standpoint, yes, it's good to start out fast like that. But our goal here is to play a complete 60 minute football game, all right? And I get it, football is an imperfect game that we all want perfection in, all right? But we also got to continue to improve. And if we can take things we didn't do well today and improve on them next week and continue to climb that mountain, I think we'll be in a good position as the season moves along."
Key also made sure to give plenty of credit to the fans. Georgia Tech had its largest attendance since 2018 and Key thanked the fans after the game:
"Yeah, the students are awesome. Students are awesome, huge, huge credit to the administration. And the work they've done and how hard they've worked to make sure we have people in those stands. And I cannot thank those guys enough for what they do every single day to give these kids the backdrop they need to go out and play football games. I mean, it's incredible, and if anybody knew the work they put in to get people in those seats, it is not an easy thing to just say, "Hey, we want it sold out every game." So I can't thank them enough. It helps me tremendously."
Next up for Georgia Tech is road trip to Duke next weekend. This is a game that has ACC Championship implications and the Yellow Jackets will have to play their best to get a road win.