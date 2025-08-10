Bleav In Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets First Fall Camp Scrimmage Is In The Books
Georgia Tech is now halfway through fall camp, and today, the Yellow Jackets held their first fall scrimmage. After the scrimmage was over, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key met with the media and talked about how the day went for his team on the field.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, Jackson dives into everything that Key said and talks through the standouts from today's scrimmage.
Georgia Tech has an interesting blend of young talent and transfers on the defensive side of the ball, as well as a brand new defensive coordinator. How will all of those pieces mesh together? That is still to be determined, but today it seemed like the young guys stood out:
"Will Kiker had an interception return for a touchdown. Just continuing his ascension on this football team, which really, I think everybody saw in the summer, his strength numbers, weightlifting and speed and explosion and all that. He's really showing that up, that's showing up when he gets his opportunities on the field too. We had Shymeik (Jones), had a blocked extra point. I'm not sure who, or what groups were in, who was in. Ahmari picked it up and ran it back for, you know, 98 yards for a two -point conversion. Then, you know, as far as the defensive lineman, some of the young guys really, really showed up today. And we wanted those guys to get a lot of plays and to see where they're at.
Christian Garrett showed up with multiple sacks out there. Christian's been playing end and three technique, playing both of those positions. I think he can be a force, you know, he's got, you know, for side the size and strength that he has and the athletic ability and the quick twitch. I mean, you talk about a matchup nightmare when you move him inside, you know, but he's, you know, it's like all of them. He's got a ways to go, but he's starting to flash and show the real signs of what we've thought he thought he was. You know, at the end by Jordan Boyd, who missed some springtime. He was a freshman last year, played a little bit, played a lot on teams, but he's really starting to show up out there. You know, played with power and quickness and juice off the edge.
Then two guys inside, I thought Blake Belin and Derry Norris showed up a lot inside. So, you know, really increasing that depth and not just the depth, not just to have a body there, but have depth that, you know, can play when it is their time, when they're right, and that's what we want. We want all freshmen to come with the mindset and attitude that they're they're coming into play as a freshman because if you don't have that mindset, you're never gonna play right. So you always have to be thinking that way.
Some of the other guys, I thought Elgin Sessions showed up today, as far as another young guy, Dalen Penson. I thought Tae Harris was around the ball a lot today. One thing we asked our team was to make sure they take care of each other, right? Make sure you go out and you gotta play physical, gotta play fast, but we wanna take care of each other too. At the end of the day, we're all teammates, and there are the QBs.
Now, they did. There were some times that it was piled up, and there were three, four guys on the tackle, and they could have dumped a guy or flown in, and they didn't. So that shows a sign of maturity on the team, that's a positive sign. A.J. Hoffler missed some springtime, but he showed up today. So I was really pleased with the defensive end spot, and that's what I'm really, and that's not saying anything negative on the other side of the ball, like I said, I think it was a pretty balanced scrimmage across the board."