Bleav in Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets Hire A DC and Get New Talent In The Transfer Portal

It has been a busy week for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets have hired a new defensive coordinator and it is not a new face. Jason Semore is going to return to The Flats, but not as a linebackers coach, as the leader of the entire defense. Semore was the linebackers coach back in 2022 for Georgia Tech, but as spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Marshall and at Southern Miss. He will look to turn around one of the worst units in the ACC.

In the transfer portal, Georgia Tech has been busy over the past week, adding 11 prospects, mostly along the defensive line. Will this lead to better results for the Yellow Jackets?

On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, we discuss the hire of Semore as the new defensive coordinator and how the new transfer portal additions could impact Georgia Tech.

Semore Returns

Semore was a defensive analyst at Georgia Tech for two seasons before helping lead Valdosta State to the 2021 NCAA Division II national championship game as defensive coordinator in 2021. In Semore’s lone season at the helm of VSU’s defense, the Blazers ranked among the top 20 nationally in defensive touchdowns (No. 7 – 4), pass defense (No. 15 – 160.0 ypg), red-zone defense (No. 15 – .673) and fumble recoveries (No. 16 – 12). Valdosta State ranked among the top two in the Gulf South Conference – one of Division II’s most competitive leagues – in 10 different defensive statistical categories, including scoring defense (No. 2 – 22.7 ppg), en route to a 12-2 overall record and national runner-up finish.

In his first season back with the Yellow Jackets, Semore groomed All-ACC linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, who both ranked in the top 25 nationally in total tackles. Eley also ranked third nationally in fumbles forced and Thomas ranked 22nd nationally in fumble recoveries. For his efforts coaching the position, Semore was named among FootballScoop’s Linebackers Coaches of the Year.

In his first season at Marshall, the Herd defense saw themselves in the top 25 nationally in several categories, including No. 9 in red zone defense (.740), No. 19 in opponent’s 3rd down conversions (.324), No. 20 in sacks (2.69) and No. 23 in tackles for loss (6.7).

During the 2024 regular season, Semore helped the Thundering Herd capture the Sun Belt Conference championship by presenting an attacking defense that saw them rank No. 11 nationally in 3rd down conversions allowed (.316). They also ranked No. 22 in sacks (2.77), No. 26 in tackles for loss (6.8), and No. 34 in turnovers gained (20). He helped oversee the league’s Player of the Year in defensive lineman Mike Green, while Marshall enjoyed three defensive first-team all-conference performers and four overall on the three-team selections.

