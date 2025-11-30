Bowl Projections For Georgia Tech Following The Conclusion of the Regular Season
After losing to Georgia on Friday and not having any chaos go their way on Saturday, the regular season for Georgia Tech is over and now they will await their bowl destination. This is going to be the third straight bowl game for Georgia Tech under Brent Key and they are 1-1 in those games with a win over UCF in 2023 and a loss to Vanderbilt last season.
This could be the most high profile game that Georgia Tech has played in in some years. A lot will have to do with how the ACC Championship shakes out and how many ACC teams get in the playoff. While it seems unlikely, there is a very small possibility that Miami and the winner of the ACC Championship both get in the CFP. If the committee still can't remember that Miami beat Notre Dame this season and leaves the Hurricanes out, there is a chance that the ACC is left out entirely if Duke wins the league with a 7-5 record. This could impact where Georgia Tech is this postseason.
Latest projections
Here are the latest postseason projections for Georgia Tech:
ESPN:
Kyle Bonagura projects that Georgia Tech will face Tennessee in the Gator Bowl while Mark Schlabach projects that Georgia Tech will face Houston in the Pop Tarts Bowl. Both games are on Dec. 27th.
CBS Sports
CBS analyst Brad Crawford projects Georgia Tech will play Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl, which is also played on Dec. 27th
As you can see, there are a wide range of possibilities for where Georgia Tech could end up this post season. Last week, most of the projections sent the Yellow Jackets to the Holiday Bowl, but so far, there have been none released this week that projects Georgia Tech to land there. Last week, there was also a projection that sent Georgia Tech to the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
The result of the ACC Championship is going to have an effect on the bowl destinations for all of the teams in the ACC. The ACC is crowded at the top with Miami, Virginia, Duke. Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and SMU and there are only so many premium bowl spots that are going to be available. Things could clear up if Miami were to jump in the playoff field and Virginia wins the ACC, but it could be even more crowded if Duke wins the conference championship and is left out of the CFP.
Let's see what Saturday brings.