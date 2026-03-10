Brent Key Announces Several Injuries as Spring Practice Gets Underway for Georgia Tech

Spring practice is getting underway today at Georgia Tech, but Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key had a lot of injury announcements to make on the first day of spring practice.

According to Key, offensive tackles Josh Petty and Ethan Mackenny are going to be out for the entirety of spring, offensive lineman Markell Samuel and defensive lineman Shymeik Jones will also miss some time, and cornerback Jonas Duclona, edge Brayden Manley and linebacker E.J. Lightsey are coming off of surgical repairs, but will be back by fall practice or even earlier.

What does this mean?

All of these players are expected to be contributors this season for the Yellow Jackets, but it should not be alarming that they are going to miss some time. This is going to give others a chance to step up this spring and get plenty of reps.

Mackenny is projected to be one of the starters along the offensive line and was the starter at left tackle last season and for much of the 2023 season. Samuel is one of the transfer additions for the Yellow Jackets, coming over from Oklahoma State. Petty, one of the highest rated recruits to ever sign with Georgia Tech, is competing for a job heading into the season and only saw time in mop up duty as a true freshman.

Shymeik Jones is expected to be in the rotation along the interior of the defensive line, but it sounds like he might be back before the spring is over. The Yellow Jackets have brought over a host of transfer defensive linemen this offseason and they are going to be getting more reps with Jones out.

Lightsey is a player that Georgia Tech needs to play solid football this season. The linebacker group has not seen much change, aside from losing Tah'j Butler. Lightsey had an up and down season in 2025, but played well down the stretch including a nice performance against the Georgia Bulldogs at the end of the season.

Manley was supposed to be one of the top pass rushers on the team a season ago, but had an up and down season. Jonas Duclona was one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal and is expected to compete for a starting job this fall.

It is unfortunate that Georgia Tech is battling injuries at the start of spring practice, hopefully the injury report gets clearer as the spring and summer go along.