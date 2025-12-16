Brent Key Announces Who Will Be The Play Caller for Georgia Tech During Pop Tarts Bowl vs No. 12 BYU

Georgia Tech is 11 days away from their Pop Tarts Bowl Matchup against BYU and the Yellow Jackets were back on the practice field today to get ready for the Cougars.

One of the biggest questions surrounding this team was about who would be the offensive play caller in the game. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left to take the same position at Florida, leaving a hole at the position. Today, head coach Brent Key announced that quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke is going to call plays for the Yellow Jackets in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

"We talked about before, I said that I would tell you guys about who is calling plays, (quarterbacks coach and Co-Oc) Chris Weinke will call plays in the game and we will continue to go about it the way we have done it as an offensive staff, as a collaborative effort, putting everything together, everyone has their individualized pods that they work with and work on."

No Surprise

Mar 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket quarterback coach Chris Weinke on the field during the Georgia Tech Spring Game. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This should not come as a surprise. Weinke has done a fantastic job of coaching up Haynes King during his time with the Yellow Jackets and is the most qualified person left on the offensive. The Yellow Jackets have been dealing with a lot of departures on the offensive side of the football, as some have left to follow Faulkner to Florida.

Today, Key was asked about that and if it is a distraction for this football team:

"I don't consider it a distraction at all, guys get other opportunities, they have to do what is best for them and their families, like I said, it is no different than players and coaches. We as the adults are no different from players and players are no different than the adults. Everybody's looking for the best opportunity for them. And they've got to do what's best for them and their families. I mean, there's no distractions. I don't know if I've been on a team in the last 25 years that hadn't had something take place with people transitioning and leaving.

And so, you know, we've got a lot of people on staff now. We've got a lot of people on staff. So it fills in pretty quickly and we're going to fill those spots in and you know, there's not distraction when it comes to that part of it, distractions are things that are made up externally and if kids want to buy into it, then it is a distraction but there was zero distraction out on the practice field today, you know it is business as usual, we are game planning as usual, it was a full game plan day and today was a Tuesday practice."

Georgia Tech will face BYU on Dec. 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

