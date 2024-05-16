Brent Key Gives Early Preview of Matchup With Florida State On His Latest Appearance With ACC Network
We are 100 days away from Georgia Tech meeting the defending ACC Champion Florida State Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland in the first big college football game of the season. The Yellow Jackets will hope to make a big statement with a week zero win over the Seminoles and start their season off on the right foot.
The annual ACC meetings took place this week and when Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key caught up with the ACC Network while there, he talked about the early season matchup overseas with Florida State:
"The big thing is playing the type of opponent that we are playing. To be able to start out, right out of the gate and play the best team in the conference from the last season. They have really good players, Mike (Norvel) is a tremendous coach, they have great coaches on his staff but to be able to go over and right out of the gate get a really good test to see where we are at and see where they are at and go compete, but also do it and give the players a little bit of a different experience than the norm and that is what college football is all about, its about these kids, some of them it will be there first time on a plane and their first time on a plane, they are going all the way across the ocean. There will be a couple days where they will be over there and get to experience the culture in Ireland, but we are going over there for a reason and that is to play a football game and to win the football game."
The two teams will meet in Dublin, Ireland on August 24th and the game will be televised on ESPN at Noon ET (5:00 p.m. Dublin time).
ESPN's College Gameday is going to be on scene for the big game as well.
The selection of Georgia Tech-Florida State for the first College Gameday of the 2024 season marks the first time that the show will originate from a Tech game since the Yellow Jackets’ 2019 opener at Clemson and the seventh time overall that the Jackets are featured on the program. It will also mark the first time that Gameday has ever originated from outside of the United States.
“We couldn’t be more excited that College Gameday will make its first-ever international trip for our 2024 season opener in Ireland,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “The presence of College Gameday is a great opportunity to showcase the Institute, our football program and the direction of the Yellow Jackets under Brent Key. It’s just another great reason to make your plans today to join us in Dublin in August as we kick off the 2024 season against a great ACC opponent in Florida State.”
That is going to be a huge test for Georgia Tech next fall. The Yellow Jackets might be up for the challenge though thanks to their offense. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr will headline what should be an electric Georgia Tech offense.
Florida State was close to making the college football playoff this season and though they will be losing some key pieces from this year's team, Mike Norvell has done a great job of recruiting and in the portal and will have another ACC contender next year.
Georgia Tech defeated Boston College in Ireland back in 2016 by a score of 17-14.
FSU and GT last met during the 2022 season in Tallahassee with the Seminoles coming away with a 41-16 win.