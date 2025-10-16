Brent Key Gives Important Injury Update To Pair of Georgia Tech Defenders
No. 12 Georgia Tech travels to Duke for a massive ACC clash that is less than 48 hours away. The winner of this game is going to have a clear path to reaching Charlotte and the ACC Championship and it is one of the most under the radar games this weekend.
Georgia Tech is going to be missing a pair of impactful defensive players though.
At his Thursday media availability, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key announced that cornerback Ahmari Harvey and defensive tackle Akelo Stone would be out for Saturday's game vs the Blue Devils, as would Savion Riley, RB Chad Alexander, and LB Myles Forristall.
The good news for Georgia Tech is that Harvey's injury is not going to be season ending.
"Let's talk about the injury report, only thing that has really changed is Ahmari, he will be out this week, but he got really good news on it though and that it's not a season -ending injury. So that was really, really good news. So he'll be in a boot for a little bit and start to rehab, so we don't have the timeline on exactly when he'll be back. But it is not season -ending, and he'll be back before the season, which is great news. And that with what happened, so count your blessings on that one. And then the other ones are the same, you know, Akelo is still out, Myles Forristall still out, Chad Alexander, and Savian."
Who will step up?
So the big question for Georgia Tech is who is going to step up in place of Harvey? Stone was out for the matchup against Virginia Tech last weekend, but Harvey is Georgia Tech's top cornerback and Duke is one of the top passing offenses in the country. Look for Rodney Shelly, Daiquan White, Jon Mitchell, and potentiall some younger guys as well to help fill the void left by Harvey. Key spoke about who needed to step up today and talked about what Shelley brings to the field as a leader and player:
"Well, I mean, we got a bunch. I mean, we played, we played, I know, I don't know how many Rodney Shelley, he's had because he missed the first couple of weeks, but really, we had five guys that have played, you know, high level of snaps out there. But no, we've got a lot of guys. We've played a lot of guys. And that's the reason we play a lot of guys early in the season. If you see the season, you get to this point, you know, you see it start to hone in really on who's the, you know, it's more reps, I guess you would say, for the guys that, whether it started or, you know, big factors. But Rod, obviously, has a big role, Rodney Shelley, and Daiquan has a big role. He does some really good things, and he has some busts that are, you know, some catastrophic things. He's working every day to improve on those things. Daiquan is. He's really been pleased with his development. We've got to continue to be consistent, though, and that's the big thing. And then some of the young guys have gotten some playing time and they're repping to, you know, be depth in that spot as well.
Yeah. Rodney, I think, is the best version of himself right now, too. He's been really proud of him and how he's worked this past year. I mean, I can remember back to recruiting and back to him being a freshman in the interim year. And we're playing down in Tallahassee. And he makes a heck of a play as a gunner on the punt team. And then stands over the guy, gets a 15 -yarder. Y 'all know that's what I remember now. So he came to the side, and he was so shook because he made a great play, made a dumb play, into about, you know, three seconds. It's stuck in my head, his reaction on the sideline. He thought I was about to just tear him one up. And I didn't. I just said, that's not what we do. You got to learn from that. You know, he's a fun guy to be around. He's opened up so much. He was a guy that was very quiet. All that about Rodney to say that I'm most proud of him because he's on track to graduate and be a graduate of Georgia Tech. "
Duke has a dangerous passing attack with quarterback Darian Mensah and this group of receivers.
Harvey is the highest-graded defensive back on Pro Football Focus for Georiga Tech and the third-highest overall. Mitchell has a 70.6 grade in 55 snaps, Shelley has a 68.9 in 98 snaps, and White has a 63.1 grade in 139 snaps. Zachary Tobe also has a 58.7 grade in 181 snaps.
This will be one of the biggest question marks for Georgia Tech in Saturday's game and a position to watch.